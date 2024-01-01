We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100W LG XBOOM CM2440 Micro Hi-Fi with High-Definition Wireless Music Streaming
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
229 x 130 x 236
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Power Output
100 W
-
└ Front
50 W x 2
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio In
USB, Portable In
-
Android
USB cable type
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
By Pass
Yes
-
Pop
Yes
-
Classic
Yes
-
Rock
Yes
-
Jazz
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS(PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
50
-
Memory / Erase
Yes
-
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
Yes
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Power Consumption at stand by
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
