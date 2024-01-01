We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM2820DAB DAB iDock Stylish Micro Audio System with Black Aluminium metal finish and Vertical slot loading
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Output (W)
40
-
Power Output (W)
20W X 2
-
Function Selector
CD, Tuner, DAB/DAB+, USB Host, Portable In, iPod / iPhone, Bluetooth
INTERFACE
-
Audio Input
Portable In
-
Audio Output
Headphone Jack 3.5mm
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Radio Antenna
FM Antenna
-
iPod - Direct docking type
iPod / iPhone Dock
-
iPod - Works with iPhone
Yes
-
Disk Door Lock Key
Yes
FEATURE
-
Random Play
Yes
-
Program Play (track)
Yes
-
Repeat 1/All
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Smart phone Remote Control Support
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ Setting
Cluster1 EQ, Auto EQ, Normal, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Natural EQ, Bassblast
-
Mute
Yes
RADIO
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range
FM - 87.5~108.0MHz (50KHz)
-
Station Preset
50 (Random)
-
Station Memory/Clear
Yes
-
RDS
PS, PTY, CT, RT
-
Clock
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
FORMAT SUPPORT
-
Disk Support
Audio-CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3, MP3 ID3 Tag, WMA
POWER
-
Power
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
