LG XBOOM CM3370 200W Hi Fi System

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Sales Region

    USA/EU

  • System Model Name

    CM3370-FB

  • System Model Name - Main Set

    CM3370FB

  • System Model Name - Speaker Total

    CMS3370

  • System Model Name - Front Speaker

    CMS3370F

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output – Front

    100W x 2

  • Function Selector - CD/DVD

    Yes/No

  • Function Selector - Tuner

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Tape

    Yes

  • Function Selector - AUX In / Out

    Yes/No

  • Function Selector - USB Host

    Yes (Front)

  • Function Selector - Portable In

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes (Single paring)

INTERFACE

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Yes (Front)

  • Audio In - AUX IN

    Yes (Rear)

  • Disk Door Lock Key

    Yes

  • Speaker Out - Front L/R

    1/1

  • Timer/Sleep

    Yes/No

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    LED

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

  • Display - Dimmer

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Auto EQ

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 Narrow

  • Power Consumption at Stand By

    Under 0.465W

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

TUNER

  • Type

    PLL

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Yes

  • Station Preset

    Ran.50

  • Preset - Up/Down

    Yes/Yes

  • Memory / Erase

    Yes/Yes

  • Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set

    Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Disc

    3

  • Loading Type

    Tray

  • Playable DISC Format - Audio CD

    Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD

    Yes/Yes

  • Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW

    Yes/Yes

  • Convenience - L/R/Stereo

    Yes

  • Convenience - Repeat 1/Disc/All

    Yes/Yes/No

  • Convenience - Program Play (Memory)

    Yes (20)

  • Convenience - Program Clear

    Yes

  • Convenience - Random Play

    Yes (CD/MP3)

  • Convenience - Disc Select

    Disk Skip Key

  • Convenience - USB Recording

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB

    Yes/No

  • Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

CST

  • Mechanism Type

    Single Mecha

  • Auto Reverse/Stop

    Auto Stop

  • Play Stop

    Yes

  • Play Forward

    Yes

  • Search

    Forward/Rewind

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Battery

    MA3

  • FM Antenna

    PIG TAIL

  • Instruction Manual - Book

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Offset

SPEAKER

  • Speaker Sytem Model Name

    CMS3370

  • Spreaker - System

    Front - 2Way

  • Spreaker - Tweeter Unit

    1.57"

  • Speaker - Woofer Unit

    5.25"

  • Spreaker - Impedance

    4Ω

  • Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

