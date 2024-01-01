We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM3370 200W Hi Fi System
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Sales Region
USA/EU
-
System Model Name
CM3370-FB
-
System Model Name - Main Set
CM3370FB
-
System Model Name - Speaker Total
CMS3370
-
System Model Name - Front Speaker
CMS3370F
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output – Front
100W x 2
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - Tuner
Yes
-
Function Selector - Tape
Yes
-
Function Selector - AUX In / Out
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - USB Host
Yes (Front)
-
Function Selector - Portable In
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes (Single paring)
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - Portable In
Yes (Front)
-
Audio In - AUX IN
Yes (Rear)
-
Disk Door Lock Key
Yes
-
Speaker Out - Front L/R
1/1
-
Timer/Sleep
Yes/No
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
LED
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Auto EQ
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 Narrow
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
Under 0.465W
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
Station Preset
Ran.50
-
Preset - Up/Down
Yes/Yes
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
3
-
Loading Type
Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - L/R/Stereo
Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/Disc/All
Yes/Yes/No
-
Convenience - Program Play (Memory)
Yes (20)
-
Convenience - Program Clear
Yes
-
Convenience - Random Play
Yes (CD/MP3)
-
Convenience - Disc Select
Disk Skip Key
-
Convenience - USB Recording
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3P Battery Charging by USB / Micro USB
Yes/No
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
CST
-
Mechanism Type
Single Mecha
-
Auto Reverse/Stop
Auto Stop
-
Play Stop
Yes
-
Play Forward
Yes
-
Search
Forward/Rewind
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Battery
MA3
-
FM Antenna
PIG TAIL
-
Instruction Manual - Book
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
SPEAKER
-
Speaker Sytem Model Name
CMS3370
-
Spreaker - System
Front - 2Way
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
1.57"
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
5.25"
-
Spreaker - Impedance
4Ω
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
