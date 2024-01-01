We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CM4320 Mini Audio System with Style. Experience audio quality capable of bringing the world into your home
All Spec
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Output (W)
160
-
Power Output (W)
80 X 2
-
Function Selector
CD, Tuner, AUX In, USB Host
INTERFACE
-
Audio Input
USB 1(front), USB 2(Front), AUX IN(Rear)
-
Speaker Out
Front Left/Right
-
Disk Door Lock Key
Yes
FEATURE
-
Random Play
CD, MP3
-
Program Play (Memory)
Yes(20)
-
Repeat 1/Disc/All
Yes
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Program Clear
Yes
-
MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ Setting
User EQ, Cluster1 EQ, By-Pass, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Auto EQ, Natural EQ
-
Loudness
Yes
-
Bass Blast
Yes
-
MP3 Optimizer
Yes
-
Auto DJ
Yes
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Tuning Range
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
Station Preset
50 (Random)
-
Station Memory/Clear
Yes
-
RDS
PS, PTY, CT, RT
-
Clock
Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set
FORMAT SUPPORT
-
Disk Support
CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA CD
POWER
-
Power
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at Stand By (W)
Under 1w
ACCESSORIES
-
FM Antenna
Yes (75ohm)
-
Manual
Yes
