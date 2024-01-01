Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM CM4320 Mini Audio System with Style. Experience audio quality capable of bringing the world into your home

Specs

Reviews

Support

CM4320

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Total Output (W)

    160

  • Power Output (W)

    80 X 2

  • Function Selector

    CD, Tuner, AUX In, USB Host

INTERFACE

  • Audio Input

    USB 1(front), USB 2(Front), AUX IN(Rear)

  • Speaker Out

    Front Left/Right

  • Disk Door Lock Key

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Random Play

    CD, MP3

  • Program Play (Memory)

    Yes(20)

  • Repeat 1/Disc/All

    Yes

  • USB Direct Recording

    Yes

  • Program Clear

    Yes

  • MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ Setting

    User EQ, Cluster1 EQ, By-Pass, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Auto EQ, Natural EQ

  • Loudness

    Yes

  • Bass Blast

    Yes

  • MP3 Optimizer

    Yes

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

RADIO

  • Band

    FM

  • Tuning Range

    87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz

  • Station Preset

    50 (Random)

  • Station Memory/Clear

    Yes

  • RDS

    PS, PTY, CT, RT

  • Clock

    Clock/Timer/Sleep/Set

FORMAT SUPPORT

  • Disk Support

    CD, CD-R/CD-RW, MP3CD, WMA CD

POWER

  • Power

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption at Stand By (W)

    Under 1w

ACCESSORIES

  • FM Antenna

    Yes (75ohm)

  • Manual

    Yes

