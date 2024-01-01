We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM ON5
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Entity
UK
-
System Model Name
ON5-C
AMPLIFIER
-
Function Selector - CD/DVD
Yes/No
-
Function Selector - FM
Yes
-
Function Selector - DAB+
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - USB2
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 2
Yes
-
Guitar Input
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Door Lock Key (Disc)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA (Φ6.3)
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
14 Seg / 8 Digit
-
Display - Demo
Yes
-
Display - Dimmer
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - User EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast / Bass Blast+
Yes (Bass Blast)
-
EQ - Football
Yes
-
Local EQ - Dangdut
Yes
-
Local EQ - Arabic
Yes
-
Local EQ - Afro Hip-hop
Yes
-
Local EQ - India
Yes
-
Local EQ - Regueton
Yes
-
Local EQ - Merengue
Yes
-
Local EQ - Salsa
Yes
-
Local EQ - Samba
Yes
-
Local EQ - Axe
Yes
-
Local EQ - Forro
Yes
-
Local EQ - Funk
Yes
-
Local EQ - Sertanejo
Yes
-
Childsafe Mode
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
200-240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
Mute
Yes
TUNER
-
Type
PLL
-
Band
FM, DAB+
-
Tuning Range - FM (50kHz / 100kHz)
87.5 ~ 108.0 MHz
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Yes
-
DAB+
Yes
-
Station Preset
50 / 50 (FM / DAB+)
-
Memory / Erase
Yes/Yes
-
Clock/Alram/Sleep/Set
Yes/Yes/Yes/Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Disc
1
-
Loading Type
1-CD Tray
-
Playable DISC Format - Audio CD
Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - MP3/WMA CD
Yes/Yes
-
Playable DISC Format - CD-R/CD-RW
Yes/Yes
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Playable File Format - Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Repeat 1/All
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - JukeBox
Yes
-
Convenience - Suffle
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Convenience - USB Copy
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App (Android/iOS)
Yes/Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Party Strobe
Yes
-
Convenience - MP3/WMA ID3 Tag Display
Yes
-
Convenience - File/Folder Search With Music Playing (EZ File Search)
Yes
-
Convenience - File Delete
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
Yes
-
Set mobility - Handle
Yes
DJ FUNCTIONS
-
DJ Effects
Yes (App. Only)
-
DJ Loop
Yes (App only)
-
DJ PAD
Yes
-
DJ Scratcher
Yes (App. Only)
-
Multi Juke box
Yes
-
Sampler Creator
Yes (App. Only)
-
Auto DJ
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Remote Control Unit - Unit
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model Name
MA2
-
Remote Control Unit - Number of Key
40 (Option 9)
-
Remote Control Unit - Battery
AAA x 2
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
DAB+ Antenna
Yes
-
Carton Box Type
Tip on
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Spreaker - System
2Way 5Speaker
-
Spreaker - Tweeter Unit
2" x 2
-
Speaker - Woofer Unit
8"
-
Speaker - Impedance (TW/Mid/Woofer)
8Ω / - / 3Ω
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
330 x 685 x 344
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
761 x 436 x 396
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
14.1
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
17
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HQ)
462
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
385
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
185
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
