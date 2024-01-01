LG XBOOM RL4

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / MM)

    275 x 530 x 275

  • Set Weight (Kg)

    9.3

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    11.15

AMPLIFIER

  • Power Output – Front

    75W x 2

  • Function Selector - AUX in (L/R)

    Yes (RCA)

  • Function Selector - USB1

    Yes

  • Function Selector - Bluetooth

    Yes

INTERFACE

  • Audio Out - AUX OUT (Party Link with Aux)

    Yes

  • Audio In - USB 1

    Yes

  • Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)

    Yes/No

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Yes

  • Karaoke Function - Mic Jack

    1EA

  • Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Display - Type

    VFD

  • Display - Demo

    Yes

SOUND

  • EQ - Cluster1 EQ

    Yes

  • EQ - Standard

    Yes

  • EQ - Pop

    Yes

  • EQ - Classic

    Yes

  • EQ - Rock

    Yes

  • EQ - Jazz

    Yes

  • EQ - Bass Blast

    Yes

DJ FUNCTIONS

  • DJ Effect

    Yes (App only)

  • DJ Loop

    Yes (App only)

  • DJ Pro (DJ PAD)

    Yes (App only)

  • DJ scratch

    Yes (App only)

  • Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)

    Yes/No

  • Auto DJ

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)

    110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz

  • Power Requirement - Wide

    110/220V

  • Power Consumption

    40W

  • Power Consumption at Stand By

    0.5W↓

AUDIO CONTROL

  • 2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE

  • Playable File Format - MP3

    Yes

  • Playable File Format - WMA

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Audio Format - AAC

    Yes

  • Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App

    Yes/No

  • Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Yes

  • Convenience - TV Sound Sync.

    Yes (Wireless)

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Fota

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing

    Yes

  • Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Yes

  • Convenience - Wireless Party Link

    Yes (Dual mode)

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Lock

    Yes

  • Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Connection

    Yes

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Yes

  • Vocal Effects

    Yes

  • Voice |Canceller

    Yes

  • Key Changer

    Yes

TV SOUND

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY

  • Instruction Manual - Simple

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Flexo

  • Power Cord Cable

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Spreaker - SPL

    83dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    2Way 4Speaker

  • Speaker - Tweeter Unit

    2" Corn tweeter x 2

  • Spreaker - Woofer Unit

    5.25" x 2

  • Spreaker - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding

    No Shield

