We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM RL4
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
275 x 530 x 275
-
Set Weight (Kg)
9.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
11.15
AMPLIFIER
-
Power Output – Front
75W x 2
-
Function Selector - AUX in (L/R)
Yes (RCA)
-
Function Selector - USB1
Yes
-
Function Selector - Bluetooth
Yes
INTERFACE
-
Audio Out - AUX OUT (Party Link with Aux)
Yes
-
Audio In - USB 1
Yes
-
Audio In - AUX IN 1/2 (L/R)
Yes/No
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Volume (on Main Set)
Yes
-
Karaoke Function - Mic Jack
1EA
-
Karaoke Function - Echo (on RCU)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Display - Type
VFD
-
Display - Demo
Yes
SOUND
-
EQ - Cluster1 EQ
Yes
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
-
EQ - Pop
Yes
-
EQ - Classic
Yes
-
EQ - Rock
Yes
-
EQ - Jazz
Yes
-
EQ - Bass Blast
Yes
DJ FUNCTIONS
-
DJ Effect
Yes (App only)
-
DJ Loop
Yes (App only)
-
DJ Pro (DJ PAD)
Yes (App only)
-
DJ scratch
Yes (App only)
-
Multi Jukebox (Android/iOS)
Yes/No
-
Auto DJ
Yes
POWER
-
Power Requirement - Narrow (50/60Hz)
110 or 220/230V 50/60Hz
-
Power Requirement - Wide
110/220V
-
Power Consumption
40W
-
Power Consumption at Stand By
0.5W↓
AUDIO CONTROL
-
2Ch Stereo (By-Pass)
Yes
PLAYABLE DISC, FILE TYPE/CONVENIENCE
-
Playable File Format - MP3
Yes
-
Playable File Format - WMA
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - SBC
Yes
-
Bluetooth Audio Format - AAC
Yes
-
Convenience - Skip - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Scan - Fwd/Rev
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Remote App
Yes/No
-
Convenience - Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Yes
-
Convenience - TV Sound Sync.
Yes (Wireless)
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
Yes
-
Convenience - Fota
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Multi Pairing
Yes
-
Convenience - Auto Music Play (Move&Play)
Yes
-
Convenience - Wireless Party Link
Yes (Dual mode)
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Lock
Yes
-
Convenience - Bluetooth Auto Connection
Yes
KARAOKE
-
Echo Mode
Yes
-
Vocal Effects
Yes
-
Voice |Canceller
Yes
-
Key Changer
Yes
TV SOUND
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
REMOTE COMMANDER & ACCESSORY
-
Instruction Manual - Simple
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Flexo
-
Power Cord Cable
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Spreaker - SPL
83dB
-
Subwoofer - System
2Way 4Speaker
-
Speaker - Tweeter Unit
2" Corn tweeter x 2
-
Spreaker - Woofer Unit
5.25" x 2
-
Spreaker - Impedance
4ohm
-
Spreaker - Magnetic Shielding
No Shield
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.