LG XBOOM Go PK3W Portable Speaker
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
182 x 82 x 82
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
0.7
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
224 x 153 x 130
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
0.89
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
3200
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
6400
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
6400
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2ch
-
Channel - Passive Radiator
Yes (2)
-
Power Output (W)
16W
IN & OUT
-
Audio In-Portable In (Φ3.5)
Yes
-
Power-USB C-type (Female)
Yes
DISPLAY
-
Type
LED indicator (BT, Power on, Battery)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
EQ - Enhanced Bass
Yes (default)
-
EQ - Standard
Yes
BUILT-IN BATTERY
-
Battery Type
Lithum-ion
-
Battery Capacity
3.7V 5200mA
-
Battery Charging time
3.5hr
-
Battery Life
12hr
POWER
-
Power Consumption - Stand-by mode
Under 0.5W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
APT-X
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
-
AAC
Yes
SMART UX
-
Easy Connection & Service-Multipoint
Yes
-
Easy Connection & Service-Dual Play
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Button - Power
Yes
-
Button - Bluetooth
Yes
-
Button - Play/Pause
Yes
-
Button - Volume +
Yes
-
Button - Volume -
Yes
-
Button - EQ(Enhanced bass)
Yes
-
Button - Lighting/Mic
Yes (Mic button only)
-
Button - Reset
Yes
-
Voice command (Google now, Siri compatible)
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
Yes (IPX7)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery Indicator
Yes
-
Speaker phone
Yes
-
Security lock (in-store)
Yes
ACCESSORY KIT
-
Instruction Manual-Simple manual
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB C type cable
Yes (600mm)
-
Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)
Offset
