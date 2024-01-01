We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Ch 200W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & Blu-ray Disc™ Playback
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
700 x 73 x 350
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
171 x 350 x 261
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
7.4
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
1121 x 433 x 226
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
3.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
15.3
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
200W
-
└ Front
50 W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
100W(Wireless) X 1
-
Audio DAC
192kHz / 24Bit
3D COMPATIBILITY
-
3D / 2D
No/Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wired
Ethernet
-
Wi-Fi Built-In
Yes
-
Multriroom Solution
Yes
-
DLNA
DMP / DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)
LG SMART TV
-
Premium Contents
CP
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Front - Display
LCD
-
└ Auto Display Off
Yes
-
└ Dimmer
Yes
-
Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
└ Optical
Out x 1
-
└ HDMI
1 Output / 2 Input
-
└ USB (Rear Panel)
1
-
└ Ethernet
RJ45
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
Standard, CINEMA, MUSIC, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
-
Dynamic Loundness
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
SPEAKER
-
└ Front Tweeter Unit
13mm Dome
-
└ Front Mid Unit
2.3inch
-
└ Front Impedance
4 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
└ Subwoofer System
Bass Reflex
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
5.25 inch
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
6ohm
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
POWER
-
Type
100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption
33W
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Subwoofer - Power type
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
20W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Hz
2.4GHz Only
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
