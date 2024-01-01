Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

LAB550W

2.1 Ch 200W SoundPlate™ with LG Smart & Blu-ray Disc™ Playback

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    700 x 73 x 350

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

    171 x 350 x 261

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    7.4

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    1121 x 433 x 226

  • Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

    3.3

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    15.3

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 CH

  • Total Power Output

    200W

  • └ Front

    50 W x 2

  • └ Subwoofer

    100W(Wireless) X 1

  • Audio DAC

    192kHz / 24Bit

3D COMPATIBILITY

  • 3D / 2D

    No/Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wired

    Ethernet

  • Wi-Fi Built-In

    Yes

  • Multriroom Solution

    Yes

  • DLNA

    DMP / DMR(Mobile to TV Streaming)

LG SMART TV

  • Premium Contents

    CP

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Front - Display

    LCD

  • └ Auto Display Off

    Yes

  • └ Dimmer

    Yes

  • Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • └ Optical

    Out x 1

  • └ HDMI

    1 Output / 2 Input

  • └ USB (Rear Panel)

    1

  • └ Ethernet

    RJ45

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect (Toggle)

    Standard, CINEMA, MUSIC, Flat, Boost, Treble/Bass, User EQ

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler

    Yes

  • Dynamic Loundness

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • └ Front Tweeter Unit

    13mm Dome

  • └ Front Mid Unit

    2.3inch

  • └ Front Impedance

    4 Ω

  • └ Front Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

  • └ Subwoofer System

    Bass Reflex

  • └ Subwoofer Unit

    5.25 inch

  • └ Subwoofer Impedance

    6ohm

  • └ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

POWER

  • Type

    100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption

    33W

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

  • Subwoofer - Power type

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer - Power Consumption

    20W

  • Subwoofer - Wireless Hz

    2.4GHz Only

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

