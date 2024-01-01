We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1ch 120 watts SoundPlate™
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
700 x 35 x 320 mm
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
3.75 mm
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
3.6 Kg
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
819 x 92 x 373 mm
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
4.84 Kg
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1CH
-
Total Power Output
120W
-
└ Front
20W x 2
-
└ Surround
20W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
20W x 2
-
Audio DAC
192kHz / 24Bit
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Portable In (3.5Ø)
No
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 3.0
-
Optical
In x 1
-
USB
No
-
HDMI
No Output / No Input
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
3D Surround Processor
Cinema
-
Natural EQ
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
80dB
-
└ Front Speaker Unit
25x72 Track ND
-
└ Front Detachable Grill
No
-
└ Front Impedance
8 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
No
-
Surround SPL
80dB
-
└ Surround Speaker Unit
25x72 Track ND
-
└ Surround Detachable Grill
No
-
└ Surround Impedance
8 Ω
-
└ Surround Magnetic Shielding
No
-
Subwoofer SPL
80dB
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
4.3"
-
└ Subwoofer Detachable Grill
No
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
4 Ω
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
No
POWER
-
Type
SMPS
-
Power Consumption
25W
-
Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
