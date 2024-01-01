Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
4.1ch 120 watts SoundPlate™

4.1ch 120 watts SoundPlate™

LAP340

4.1ch 120 watts SoundPlate™

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    700 x 35 x 320 mm

  • Stand or Foot (H / mm)

    3.75 mm

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    3.6 Kg

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    819 x 92 x 373 mm

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    4.84 Kg

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    4.1CH

  • Total Power Output

    120W

  • └ Front

    20W x 2

  • └ Surround

    20W x 2

  • └ Subwoofer

    20W x 2

  • Audio DAC

    192kHz / 24Bit

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Portable In (3.5Ø)

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 3.0

  • Optical

    In x 1

  • USB

    No

  • HDMI

    No Output / No Input

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • 3D Surround Processor

    Cinema

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS 2.0

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Front SPL

    80dB

  • └ Front Speaker Unit

    25x72 Track ND

  • └ Front Detachable Grill

    No

  • └ Front Impedance

    8 Ω

  • └ Front Magnetic Shielding

    No

  • Surround SPL

    80dB

  • └ Surround Speaker Unit

    25x72 Track ND

  • └ Surround Detachable Grill

    No

  • └ Surround Impedance

    8 Ω

  • └ Surround Magnetic Shielding

    No

  • Subwoofer SPL

    80dB

  • └ Subwoofer Unit

    4.3"

  • └ Subwoofer Detachable Grill

    No

  • └ Subwoofer Impedance

    4 Ω

  • └ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

    No

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS

  • Power Consumption

    25W

  • Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

