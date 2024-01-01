Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
40 WATTS NB2020A SOUNDBAR TO ENHANCE YOUR TV’S SOUND

NB2020A

NB2020A
DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    900 x 59 x 85 mm

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    2.6 Kg

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    4.60 Kg

AMPLIFIER

  • Total Power Output

    40 W

  • └ Front

    20 W x 2

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    N/A

  • └ Optical

    Out x 1

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • By Pass

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS 200-240V

  • Power Consumption

    11 W

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SPEAKER

  • Front SPL

    82 dB

  • └ Front System

    Bass Reflex

  • └ Front Tweeter Unit

    20 mm x 2

  • └ Front Woofer Unit

    40 x 100 Track x 2

  • └ Front Impedance

    6 Ω

  • └ Front Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

