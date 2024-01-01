We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
40 WATTS NB2020A SOUNDBAR TO ENHANCE YOUR TV’S SOUND
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
900 x 59 x 85 mm
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
2.6 Kg
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
4.60 Kg
AMPLIFIER
-
Total Power Output
40 W
-
└ Front
20 W x 2
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)
N/A
-
└ Optical
Out x 1
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
By Pass
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
POWER
-
Type
SMPS 200-240V
-
Power Consumption
11 W
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
82 dB
-
└ Front System
Bass Reflex
-
└ Front Tweeter Unit
20 mm x 2
-
└ Front Woofer Unit
40 x 100 Track x 2
-
└ Front Impedance
6 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
