2.0ch 160 watts NB2430A Soundbar

NB2430A

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    950 x 71 x 47 mm

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)

    1029 x 313 x 357 mm

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    4.10 Kg

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.0 CH

  • Total Power Output

    160 W

  • └ Front

    80 W x 2

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Front - Display

    FLD (White)

  • └ USB (Front Panel)

    1

  • └ Dimmer

    Yes

  • └ Key LED Colour

    Red

  • Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    1

  • └ Optical

    Out x 2

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Bass & Sound Enhancement

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • 3D Surround Processor

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • GAME EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • └ ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS 110-240V

  • Power Consumption

    40 W

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SPEAKER

  • Front SPL

    -

  • └ Front System

    Closed Type

  • └ Front Tweeter Unit

    20 mm Dome

  • └ Front Mid Unit

    2.2 inch

  • └ Front Impedance

    4 Ω

  • └ Front Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

  • Subwoofer SPL

    -

  • └ Subwoofer System

    Bass Reflex

  • └ Subwoofer Unit

    6.5 inch

  • └ Subwoofer Impedance

    4 Ω

  • └ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding

    Non-Shield

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

