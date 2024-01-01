We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG NB2520A Speaker Bar System with integrated SubWoofer Sound Bar
All Spec
KEY FEATURES
-
Room Size
Medium
-
Speaker Position
Front Only
-
LG SimpLink™
Yes
-
Total Power
80W
-
Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
20W x 2
-
Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)
20W x 2
IN/OUT
-
Front-Display
FLD
-
Front-FL Dimmer
Yes
-
Audio In
Portable In
-
R/Panel - Audio Input
Optical
-
R/Panel - HDMI
Out-1, Input-3
-
R/Panel - USB
1
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
MP3 ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
