NB2520A

LG NB2520A Speaker Bar System with integrated SubWoofer Sound Bar

KEY FEATURES

  • Room Size

    Medium

  • Speaker Position

    Front Only

  • LG SimpLink™

    Yes

  • Total Power

    80W

  • Front Speaker Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    20W x 2

  • Subwoofer Sound Output (Initial Max Power)

    20W x 2

IN/OUT

  • Front-Display

    FLD

  • Front-FL Dimmer

    Yes

  • Audio In

    Portable In

  • R/Panel - Audio Input

    Optical

  • R/Panel - HDMI

    Out-1, Input-3

  • R/Panel - USB

    1

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • MP3 ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

