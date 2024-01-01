We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1ch 100 watts NB2530A Soundbar with Built-in Subwoofer
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
950 x 55 x 95 mm
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / mm)
1012 x 145 x 170 mm
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
2.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
100 W
-
└ Front
30 W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
40 W (Built-In)
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Front - Display
FLD (White)
-
└ USB (Front Panel)
1
-
└ Audio In (Front Panel)
Portable In 3.5 Ø
-
└ Dimmer
Yes
-
└ Key LED Colour
Red
-
Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)
N/A
-
└ Optical
Out x 2
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
Yes
-
Natural EQ
Yes
-
By Pass
Yes
-
3D Surround Processor
Yes
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Yes
-
Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)
Yes
-
GAME EQ
Yes
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Yes
-
Night Mode
Yes
-
Loudness
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
└ ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER
-
Type
SMPS 110-240V
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
SPEAKER
-
Front SPL
-
-
└ Front System
Closed Type
-
└ Front Tweeter Unit
20 mm Dome
-
└ Front Mid Unit
2.2 inch
-
└ Front Impedance
4 Ω
-
└ Front Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
-
Subwoofer SPL
-
-
└ Subwoofer System
Bass Reflex
-
└ Subwoofer Unit
6.5 inch
-
└ Subwoofer Impedance
4 Ω
-
└ Subwoofer Magnetic Shielding
Non-Shield
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
