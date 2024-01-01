Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
The Elegant 2.1ch 310 watts NB4530A Wireless Soundbar

Specs

Reviews

Support

The Elegant 2.1ch 310 watts NB4530A Wireless Soundbar

NB4530A

The Elegant 2.1ch 310 watts NB4530A Wireless Soundbar

NB4530A
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / mm)

    1038 x 35.4 x 75 mm

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

    221 x 351.5 x 281 mm

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    13.70 Kg

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 CH

  • Total Power Output

    310 W

  • └ Front

    80 W x 2

  • └ Subwoofer

    150 W (Wireless)

INPUT & OUTPUT

  • Front - Display

    LCD (White)

  • └ Dimmer

    Yes

  • └ Key LED Colour

    Red

  • Rear Panel - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    1

  • └ Optical

    Out x 1

  • └ HDMI

    1 Output (A Type) / 1 Input (A Type)

  • └ USB (Rear Panel)

    1

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Bass & Sound Enhancement

    Yes

  • Natural EQ

    Yes

  • By Pass

    Yes

  • 3D Surround Processor

    Yes

  • Bass Blast (BASS)

    Yes

  • Clear Voice (CLRVOICE)

    Yes

  • GAME EQ

    Yes

  • MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)

    Yes

  • Night Mode

    Yes

  • Loudness

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)

  • LPCM

    LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • MPEG 1/2 L2

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • └ ID3 Tag

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    SMPS ADAPTER (25V / 2A)

  • Power Consumption

    DC 25 V / 2 A

  • Power Off Consumption

    Under 0.5W

SPEAKER

  • Front SPL

    80 dB/w.m

  • └ Front System

    2 Way 3 SPK / Sealing Type

  • └ Front Tweeter Unit

    13 mm Balance Dome

  • └ Front Woofer Unit

    25 x 70mm Track

  • └ Front Impedance

    4 Ω

  • Subwoofer SPL

    85dB

  • └ Subwoofer System

    Bass Reflex

  • └ Subwoofer Unit

    7.0 inch

  • └ Subwoofer Impedance

    4 Ω

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 