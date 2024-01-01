We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Elegant 4.1 Ch 320W NB5540 Soundbar with High-Definition Sound and Wireless Subwoofer
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / mm)
1020 x 35 x 82
-
Stand or Foot (H / mm)
1
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)
296 X 332 X 296
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.86
-
Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)
7.6
AMPLIFIER
-
Channel
4.1 CH
-
Total Power Output
320 W
-
└ Front
40W x 2
-
└ Surround
40W x 2
-
└ Subwoofer
160W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC
192kHz / 24Bit
INPUT & OUTPUT
-
Audio Input
Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 3.0
-
Optical
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
HDMI
Output, Input
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect (Toggle)
Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural), NEWS (Clear Voice), SPORTS, BASS
-
Loudness
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT (DECODING)
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS 2.0
Yes
-
FLAC (Up to 192kHz)
Yes
-
OGG (Up to 48kHz)
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
└ ID3 Tag
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adaptor (25V 2A)
-
Power Consumption
30 W
-
Power Off Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES
-
Manual
Yes
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
USB Gender
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
