LG SJ7 Soundbar
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
340 x 74 x 110
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
171 x 320 x 252
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
491 x 456 x 223
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.7
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
4.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.9
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Metal
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
585
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
1189
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
1200
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
1
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.1ch (Soundbar Mode)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
320W (Battery : 140W)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
80W x 2 (30W X 2)
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
160W (80W)
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
80dB
-
Main - System
Bass Reflex
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm pps
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6.5inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
-
Wireless - Ethernet port
Yes
-
Wireless - WiFi
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (8 char.)
-
LED Indicator Colour
7 Colour w/ 1ea 3 colour LED
SOUND MODE
-
4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
5.1ch
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)
Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)
Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Mood Station
Yes
-
Range of Flow (BLE)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Timer
Yes
-
Alram
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
USB Charge
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital EX
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
