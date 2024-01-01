LG SJ7 Soundbar

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / MM)

    340 x 74 x 110

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

    171 x 320 x 252

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

    491 x 456 x 223

  • Carton Type

    Offset

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    1.7

  • Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

    4.3

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    9.9

  • Material - Mainset - Front

    Metal

  • Material - Subwoofer - Front

    Metal

  • Material - Subwoofer - Body

    Wood

  • Container Quantity - 20ft

    585

  • Container Quantity - 40ft

    1189

  • Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

    1200

  • Built-in Foot (H) MM

    1

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch (Soundbar Mode)

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    320W (Battery : 140W)

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    80W x 2 (30W X 2)

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    160W (80W)

  • Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Main - SPL

    80dB

  • Main - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    20mm pps

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    40x100mm

  • Main - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    6.5inch

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • General - Optical

    Yes(1)

  • General - USB

    Yes(Service Only)

  • Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

  • Wireless - Ethernet port

    Yes

  • Wireless - WiFi

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD (8 char.)

  • LED Indicator Colour

    7 Colour w/ 1ea 3 colour LED

SOUND MODE

  • 4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    5.1ch

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

    Yes

  • Tone control - User EQ

    Yes

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine - Default

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone App - Bluetooth (Android / iOS)

    Yes

  • Smart Phone App - Mood Station

    Yes

  • Range of Flow (BLE)

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

    Yes

  • A/V Sync - 0~300ms

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Timer

    Yes

  • Alram

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

  • USB Charge

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital EX

    Yes

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type

    Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

