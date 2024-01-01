We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG SJ8 Soundbar
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
1220 x 38 x 105
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
171 x 320 x 252
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
1276 x 373 x 223
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
2.7
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
4.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
9.8
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Grill (SECC)
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
SECC
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
256
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
545
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
641
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('17 New Designed LG TV)
Over 55 inch
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
2
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
4.1ch Speaker System
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
300W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
65W(TW 25W) x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
170W(Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
80dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm PPS Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
26x95mm Exelway
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
NETWORK
-
WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G
Yes
-
Mesh Network
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
-
Wireless - Ethernet port
Yes
-
Wireless - WiFi
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (8 char.)
-
LED Indicator Colour
7 Colour w/ 1ea 3 colour LED
SOUND MODE
-
8K Sound - 24bit/192kHz Sampling
Yes
-
8K Sound - Upscaling/upsampling to 24bit/192kHz
Yes
-
4K Sound - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Home Cinema Mode - Channel
4.1ch
-
LG Music Flow - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Multi Room Mode (Multi Source -- Multi Speaker)
Yes
-
LG Music Flow - Audio Contents Flow
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Cinema
Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
-
SFX - Default
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
PC OS Support (Window / Mac)
Yes/No
-
Phone OS Support (iOS / Android)
Yes/Yes
-
Smart Phone Media Server
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Universal Search
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play - Auto Sync
Yes
-
Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App - Auto Music Play - ROF
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
Phone Roaming
Yes
-
BT-Fi
Yes
-
1 Botton Home Cinema Setup
Yes
-
NSU (Network Software Update)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Timer / Sleep
Yes
-
Alram
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
ALAC
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC (MPEG4)
Yes
-
AAC+
Yes
-
AIFF
Yes
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
Yes
-
Spotify Connect
Yes
-
Embbeded Service
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W ↓
-
Main - Power Consumption
22W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5GHz
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual - Web
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wireless Speaker Reset Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
Yes (Full)
-
PC SW - Web
Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA5
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA
-
Batteries
2ea
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management
Tie (3EA)
-
Box Type
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
