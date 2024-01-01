We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.0 ch Soundbar with Bluetooth Connectivity SK1
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
650.0 x 79.0 x 94.0
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
724 x 138 x 202
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
1.99
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
2.78
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
1
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold / Mold
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
1315
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
2650
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
3180
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
2.0ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
40W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
20W x 2
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Woofer Unit
2.25 inch
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
LED Indicator Colour
3 colour LED, 2EA
SOUND MODE
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Bluetooth
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
SMPS
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
13W
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple / Yes
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
S17
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.