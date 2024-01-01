We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1.2 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar w/ Meridian Technology
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
1443.0 x 63.0 x 146.0
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
1516 x 472 x 284
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
7.5
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
7.6
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
19.3
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
112
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
240
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
300
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)
55 ~ 66 inch
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
5.1.2ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
550W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
50W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
200W(Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm AL Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
-
Top - SPL
80dB
-
Top - System
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
2.5"
-
Top - Impedance
7ohm
-
Top - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
NETWORK
-
WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
Yes
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out
Yes (2) / Yes (1)
-
General - USB
Yes(Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes
-
Wireless - Ethernet port
Yes
-
Wireless - WiFi
Yes
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (8 char.)
-
LED Indicator Colour
2 colour LED (Red/White)
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/192kHz
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/192kHz
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Music
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Movie / DTS Virtual X
Yes / No
-
Sound Effect - Meridian
Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
Yes
-
NSU (Network Software Update)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15~+6 (Step)
Yes
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Timer / Sleep
Yes
-
Demo Music x 2
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
Apple Lossless (m4a)
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Streaming (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth
-
AIFF
Yes
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
61W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5.8GHz
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Simple / Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Cable Management
Tie
-
Box Type
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.