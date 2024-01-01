Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
2.1 ch Sound Bar with Adaptive Sound Control

SK4D

2.1 ch Sound Bar with Adaptive Sound Control

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / MM)

    890 x 53 x 85

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

    171 x 390 x 261

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

    984 x 416 x 217

  • Carton Type

    Offset

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    2.34

  • Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

    5.6

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    10.1

  • Built-in Foot (H) MM

    2

  • Material - Mainset - Front

    Mold

  • Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

    Mold / Mold

  • Material - Subwoofer - Front

    Jersey

  • Material - Subwoofer - Body

    Mold

  • Container Quantity - 20ft

    400

  • Container Quantity - 40ft

    960

  • Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

    960

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    2.1ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    300W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    50W x 2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    200W(Wireless)

SPEAKER

  • Main - SPL

    82dB

  • Main - System

    2Way/Analog Network

  • Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    20mm Silk Dome

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    40x100mm/4ohm

  • Main - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    6 inch

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3ohm

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Optical

    Yes(1)

  • General - USB

    Yes

  • Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    Dot LED

  • LED Indicator Colour

    Red (Stand By) + White (4)

SOUND MODE

  • Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Cinemabr (Sound Field eXtension default)

    Yes

  • User EQ

    Yes (App)

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Sound Engine - Default

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes (App)

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    No / Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes/Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

    Yes/Yes

  • Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • USB Host

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type

    Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Main - Power Consumption

    22W

  • Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer - Power Consumption

    33W

ACCESSORIES

  • Owners Manual - Web

    Yes (Full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Yes (Simple)

  • Remote Control Unit - Model

    MA5(Black)

  • Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Box Type

    Offset (L Type)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

