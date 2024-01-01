Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
SK9Y

5.1.2 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos®

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / MM)

    1200 x 58 x 145

  • Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)

    221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

    1266 x 467 x 284

  • Carton Type

    Offset

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    5.64

  • Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)

    7.6

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    16.8

  • Built-in Foot (H) MM

    2

  • Material - Mainset - Front

    Metal Grille

  • Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom

    Mold / Mold

  • Material - Subwoofer - Front

    Jersey

  • Material - Subwoofer - Body

    Wood

  • Container Quantity - 20ft

    136

  • Container Quantity - 40ft

    292

  • Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

    365

  • Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)

    Over 55 inch

CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER

  • Channel

    5.1.2ch

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Total

    500W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Front

    43W x 2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Center

    43W

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround

    43W x 2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Top

    43W x 2

  • Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer

    200W(Wireless)

  • Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit

    Yes

SPEAKER

  • Main - SPL

    82dB

  • Main - System

    Closed

  • Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only

    20mm PPS Dome

  • Main - Woofer Unit

    40x100mm

  • Main - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Main - Magnetic Shielding

    non-Shield

  • Top - SPL

    80dB

  • Top - System

    Closed

  • Top - Woofer Unit

    2.5"

  • Top - Impedance

    4ohm

  • Top - Magnetic Shielding

    non-Shield

  • Subwoofer - SPL

    85dB

  • Subwoofer - System

    Bass Reflex

  • Subwoofer - Woofer Unit

    7 inch

  • Subwoofer - Impedance

    3ohm

  • Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding

    non-Shield

NETWORK

  • WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)

    Yes

  • General - Optical

    Yes(1)

  • General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out

    Yes(1) / Yes(1)

  • General - USB

    Yes(Service Only)

  • Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0

    Yes

  • Wireless - Ethernet port

    Yes

  • Wireless - WiFi

    Yes

INFORMATION DISPLAY

  • Display Type

    LCD (8 char.)

  • LED Indicator Colour

    2 colour LED (Red/White)

SOUND MODE

  • Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/192kHz

    Yes

  • Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz

    Yes

  • Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/192kHz

    Yes

  • Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Standard

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Music

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Bass Blast

    Yes

  • Sound Effect - Movie / DTS Virtual X

    Yes / No

  • Tone control - User EQ

    Yes

  • Night Mode - On/Off

    Yes

  • Dynamic Range Control - On/Off

    Yes

  • Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS

    Yes / Yes

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • EZ setup (BLE)

    Yes

  • Works with the Google Assistant

    Yes

  • NSU (Network Software Update)

    Yes

  • Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Sound Sync - Optical

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)

    Yes

  • Automatic Power On/Off - Optical

    Yes

  • A/V Sync - 0~300ms

    Yes

  • SIMPLINK

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Woofer Level - -15~+6 (Step)

    Yes

  • Mute

    Yes

  • Auto Dimmer

    Yes

  • Timer / Sleep

    Yes

  • Demo Music x 2

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

    Yes

  • Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)

    Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • FLAC - Up to 192kHz

    Yes

  • OGG - Up to 48kHz

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

  • Apple Lossless (m4a)

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • WMA

    Yes

  • AAC / AAC+

    Streaming (Wi-Fi), Bluetooth

  • AIFF

    Yes

AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE

  • Chrome Cast

    Yes

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Main - Type

    SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)

  • Main - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Main - Power Consumption

    55W

  • Subwoofer - Type - SMPS

    100~240V, 50/60Hz

  • Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption

    0.5W Under

  • Subwoofer - Power Consumption

    33W

  • Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency

    5.8GHz

ACCESSORIES

  • Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)

    Yes (Full)

  • Owners Manual - Book

    Simple / Yes

  • Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide

    Yes

  • Owners Manual br Open Source

    Yes (Full)

  • Remote Control Unit - Model

    MA7

  • Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)

    AAA x 2

  • Batteries

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Cable Management

    Tie

  • Box Type

    Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

