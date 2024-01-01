We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3.1 Ch Soundbar with DTS Virtual:X Sound SL6Y
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
1060 x 57 x 85
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
1159 x 217 x 547
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
3.45
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
5.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
11.3
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
14
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold/Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
400
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
800
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
800
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)
Over 40 inch
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
3.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
420W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
80W (45W+35W) x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Center
40W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 96kHz/24bit
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100 mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
Yes(1)/Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes (Service Only)
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
Yes (Bluetooth codec SBC and AAC)
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (5 Char.)
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes (Bass Blast / Bass Blast +)
-
Sound Effect - Movie / DTS Virtual X
No/Yes
-
User EQ
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes (App)
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
No / Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Update manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes (App)
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes (-15 ~ +6dB)
-
Channel Level
Yes (-6 ~ +6 (step), Center and Surround)
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS Virtual X
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes
-
WAV
Yes
-
MP3
Yes
-
WMA
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
Adaptor (25V, 2A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
38W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5.8GHz
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Additional Foot
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
