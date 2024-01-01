We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1.2 Ch Supreme Sound Bar with Meridian
All Spec
DIMENSIONS
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
1220 x 57 x 145
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
221.0 x 390.0 x 312.8
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
1286 x 284 x 467
-
Carton Type
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
6.3
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
7.8
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
18.2
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
14
-
Material - Mainset - Front
Metal Grille
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
Mold/Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
Jersey
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
Wood
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
136
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
292
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
365
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)
Over 55 inch
CHANNEL/OUTPUT POWER
-
Channel
4.1.2ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
500W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Surround
40W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Top
50W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
220W (Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 192kHz/24bit
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Main - SPL
82dB
-
Main - System
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
20mm Silk Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
40x100 mm
-
Main - Impedance
4ohm
-
Main - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
-
Top - SPL
83dB
-
Top - System
Closed
-
Top - Woofer Unit
2.5"
-
Top - Impedance
4ohm
-
Top - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
-
Subwoofer - SPL
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
7 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - Magnetic Shielding
non-Shield
NETWORK
-
WiFi Band Width - 2.4G / 5G
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
General - Optical
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 2.2): 4K pass through - In / Out
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth
Yes (ver. 4.2, Bluetooth codec SBC)
-
Wireless - WiFi
Yes
-
AI MIC Input
Yes (2ea)
INFORMATION DISPLAY
-
Display Type
LCD (5 Char.)
-
AI Indicator
Yes (4ea)
SOUND MODE
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/192kHz
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
Yes
-
Hi-Res Audio - Upbit/Upsampling to 24bit/192kHz
Yes
-
Google Multi Zone - Group Play Mode (One Source -- Multi Speaker)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Music
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
Yes (Bass Blast / Bass Blast +)
-
Sound Effect - Movie
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Sound Effect - DTS:X
Yes
-
User EQ
Yes (RCU / App)
-
Night Mode - On/Off
Yes (RCU / App)
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
Yes (App)
-
Auto Volume Leveler - On/Off
Yes (App)
CONVENIENCE
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
Yes / Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
Yes
-
EZ setup (BLE)
Yes
-
Google Assistant Built In
Yes
-
Works with the Google Assistant
Yes
-
NSU (Network Software Update)
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
Yes
-
A/V Sync - 0~300ms
Yes (App)
-
SIMPLINK
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
-
Woofer Level Volume
Yes (-15 ~ +6dB)
-
Channel Level
Yes (-6 ~ +6 (step), Top, Side and Surround)
-
Mute
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
Yes
-
Sleep Timer
Yes (App)
-
USB Host
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
Yes
AUDIO FORMAT
-
LPCM
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
Yes
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Yes
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Yes
-
DTS X
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
Yes (C4A)
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
WAV
Yes (C4A)
-
MP3
Yes (C4A / USB)
-
AAC
Yes (C4A / USB)
AUDIO STREAMING SERVICE
-
Chrome Cast
Yes
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Main - Type
SMPS (200~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
60W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
38W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
5.8GHz
ACCESSORIES
-
Owners Manual br Web (w/ Simple Manual)
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
Yes (Simple)
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
MA7
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
AAA x 2
-
Batteries
Yes
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
-
Additional Foot
Yes
-
Box Type
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf

