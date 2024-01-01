Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker

WK7W

LG XBOOM AI ThinQ Speaker

WK7
Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

  • Main (W x H x D / MM)

    135 x 210.7 x 135

  • Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)

    178 x 161 x 297

  • Main (Net Weight / Kg)

    1.9

  • Gross Weight (Kg)

    2.5

  • Container Quantity - 20ft

    1728

  • Container Quantity - 40ft

    3600

  • Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)

    4200

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    1

  • Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Total

    30W

  • Power Output (RMS THD 10%) - Front

    Yes

NETWORK

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Yes

  • Network File Playback

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

IN/OUT

  • Power-AC Adaptor jack

    Yes

DISPLAY

  • Indicator LED

    Yes

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • 24bit/96KHz Playback

    Yes

  • Up bit / Up Sampling

    Yes

  • Party Mode

    One-source Multi-speaker

  • EQ

    Clear Vocal+Enhanced Bass (Default), Clear Vocal, Enhanced Bass, Standard

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Power-on mode)

    11W

  • Power Consumption (Network Stand-by mode)

    Under 8W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • MP3

    Yes

  • Ogg Vorbis

    Yes

  • Apple Lossless (m4a)

    Yes

  • Flac Lossless

    Yes

  • WAV

    Yes

RADIO

  • Internet Radio Supported

    Yes

MUSIC

  • Music Service Supported

    Yes

APP

  • Playback - Repeat 1/All

    Yes

  • Playback - Resume Play

    Yes

  • Playback - Program Play (Track)

    Yes

  • Playback - Random Play (Shuffle)

    Yes

  • Playback - Skip - Fwd/Rev

    Yes

DEVICE

  • Re-set Button

    Yes

  • Mic Mute

    Yes

  • Play/Pause

    Yes

  • Hotword Key

    Yes

  • Volume (+/-)

    Yes

  • Function key

    Yes

  • WiFi Remote App. Support (iOS/Android)

    Yes

GOOGLE SERVICE

  • Google Assistant - Weather

    Yes

  • Google Assistant - News

    Yes

  • Google Assistant - Traffic

    Yes

  • Google Assistant - Schedule

    Yes

  • Google Assistant - Alarm

    Yes

  • Google Assistant - Timer

    Yes

VOICE CONTROL

  • Support Language

    Yes

  • Trigger

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Smart Phone / Tablet Remote App

    Yes / No

  • Smart Phone File Playback

    Yes

  • Google Cast

    Yes

ACCESSORY KIT

  • Instruction Manual-Simple manual

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor

    Yes

  • Carton Box Type (Tip on / Offset / Flexo)

    Offset

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 