LG Soundbar for TV with Dolby Atmos 9.1.5 channel US95AR

*Screen images simulated.

**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.

***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 support limited to 2022, 2023 and 2025), NANO 90/80 (2025 only), UHD UA75/UA73 (2025 only). Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

*****WOWCAST Ready Compatible TVs (or WOWCAST Built-in TVs): OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2,

QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/80 (QNED 80 support limited to 2022 and 2023). Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.

******Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A software update may be required. A network connection and/or App is required for updates (TV and/or Soundbar).