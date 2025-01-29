Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM 360 XO2 Speaker & XBOOM Buds

XO2.BUDS

LG XBOOM 360 XO2 Speaker & XBOOM Buds

Speaker details

tech radar recommends Award logo

Award

Tech Rader

"The LG Xboom XO2T sounds very good overall."

(TechRader, 09/2024)
A woman sitting on the sofa with her dog and listening music with LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Color your space with sound and light

Fill your space with sound and light, and connect to your mood.
Short design film of the XO2T. Play the video.

360° Sound

Stay in the heart of your music

Surround yourself with your favorite music, no matter where you are. The 360° omnidirectional sound delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audio.

A soundwave image to show 360 omnidirectional sound of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

2-way Speaker

Smoother, clearer, wider

Your sound is faithful in every direction, even vertically. Crafted from premium materials like silk dome and fiberglass, the 2-way speaker system delivers clearer, richer sound. Feel extended highs, accurate mids and powerful bass.

360 Lighting

Diffuse your vibes

Set the mood of your space. You can freely change the color of light to express your feelings. XO2T's open-heart structure is designed to illuminate the entire room in a full 360 degrees.

Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Elevate your everyday with XO2T's sound and mood lighting.
Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.

Elevate your everyday with XO2T's sound and mood lighting.

Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.

Elevate your everyday with XO2T's sound and mood lighting.

Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.

Elevate your everyday with XO2T's sound and mood lighting.

Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.

Elevate your everyday with XO2T's sound and mood lighting.

Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.

Elevate your everyday with XO2T's sound and mood lighting.

Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Elevate your everyday with XO2T's sound and mood lighting.
Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.
Image of LG XBOOM 360 XO2T in Lifestyle.

360 Design

Aesthetic from all sides

From left to right, from top to bottom. Beauty is everywhere. The single pole design on the top gives you a feeling of openness. The Round Curve Shape pleases your aesthetics and harmonizes with the mood of your home.

One Touch Mode

Simply automatic

Once you set up your go-to preset, the XO2T does it all for you with a single touch.

*One-touch mode requires initial setup. You need to enable one-touch mode in the XBOOM app.

XBOOM App

Swift setup.
Breeze for ease.

You can control the audio, lighting effects, playlists, equalizer, and more - all from the palm of your hand.

Bluetooth TV Connection

Boost your cinema sound

XO2T can be the surround speaker for your home cinema. Simply connect a pair of XO2T to your LG TV. Enjoy a richer, more immersive sound all around.

*Speakers must be the same model (ex. XO2T with XO2T).

IP55

Make a splash

The IP55 water-resistant rating makes the XO2T the perfect mood maker whether you’re inside or poolside.

*IP55 rating is the combination of IP5X and IPX5. IP5X means dust resistant. Products are protected against a limited ingress of dust with the normal operation, but not fully dust tight.

15hrs Battery

Mood lasts all day and night

Stay with your vibes day and night. XO2T keeps the music playing with up to 15 hours of battery life.

*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.

*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the speaker's battery lasts for up to 15 hrs respectively with 50% volume, EQ and LED are turned off.

Charger not included. USB-C cable included for charging from standard USB power sources.

XBOOM buds details

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds

LG has unveiled a new line of xboom, including wireless speakers and earbuds, in collaboration with will.i.am. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. With his experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FTY, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

xboom buds' cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

LG UltraGear OLED logo

Print

Key Spec

ANC

Yes

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

6

EQ

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

LC3

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Auracast

Yes

Microsoft Swift Pair

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off)

10

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Companion App

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

Multi-Point

Yes

USB-C type Charging Port

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

Charging Case

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

Product Net Weight

5.3 g

Charging Case Net Weight

36.0 g

ACCESSORY

Normal Silicon Eargels

Yes

Ear hook

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Safety Information & Warranty Card

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096327326

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Etc

Graphene-coated Diaphragm

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BUDS)
extension:pdf
EPS(BUDS)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BUDS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
Print

All Spec

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.3

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP55

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

119 x 209 x 119 mm

Carton Box

165 x 282 x 165 mm

WEIGHT

Net Weight

0.9 kg

Gross Weight

1.5 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806084415837

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

4

Battery Life (Hrs)

15

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

3" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

1" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Cone

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XO2TBK)
extension:pdf
EPS(XO2TBK)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XO2TBK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

