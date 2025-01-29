Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM 360 XO3 Speaker and XBOOM Buds

LG XBOOM 360 XO3 Speaker and XBOOM Buds

XO3.BUDS

LG XBOOM 360 XO3 Speaker and XBOOM Buds

()
Products in this Bundle: 2
xboom by will.i.am

BUDS

XBOOM Buds - Wireless Bluetooth earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation
2 – 4 W
Front angle with yellow lighting on

XO3QBK

LG XBOOM 360 XO3 - Portable bluetooth speaker with 360 sound - charcoal black
10 – 15 W

Speaker details

Red Dot Design Award Logo appears

Red Dot Design Award

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

iF Design Awards Logo appears

iF Design Award

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

CES 2023 Innovation Awards Logo appears

CES 2023 Innovation Awards*

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

Telegraph recommended

Award

Telegraph Recommended

LG XBOOM 360 XO3Q

“The CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.”

Authentic 360° sound all around

The XBOOM 360 XO3 is a stunning piece of audio engineering that will change the way you experience sound. Wherever you place the speaker, the synergy of LG's omnidirectional 360° sound technology and the device's aesthetic design delivers a natural and consistently high-quality audiovisual experience.

Image of sound waves spreading around XBOOM 360 X03 on the table in the living room space.

Experience LG’s patented 360º sound technology

Conventional speakers with single or multiple drivers project sound into a limited degree of space. Sound beyond those parameters is subject to distortion, making audio sounds only accurate from a specific sweet spot.
With LG's patented* technology, an optimal reflector structure allows sound to disperse evenly and equally in every direction. Therefore XBOOM 360 XO3 brings you the best recreation of the original audio wherever you may be; with low distortion across the tone, clarity, human voice and even sound spatial.

Image of a sound waves XBOOM 360 with orange arrows on the left and right sides of the reflector and sound waves spreading around the arrow.

*Colours of product may have a different launch schedule. Available colours may vary by country.

Water drop-shape glass

The water drop shape of the glass throws light aesthetically in every direction.

Detachable fabric strap

Use the strap for easy mobility. It seamlessly blends with the rest of the design.
The music must go on

Because your music should never stop playing before you do.
In every mood and moment, keep music your constant companion without any interruptions.

Enjoy 360° Sound Anywhere, Anytime with Water & Dust Resistant

Bring it to your backyard or take it to your dinner table—enjoy stunning omnidirectional sound at home wherever and whenever you want.
An IP54 water and dust resistant rating means humidity and dust can’t stop you from upgrading the atmosphere everywhere you go.

*IP54 rating is the combination of IP5X and IPX4. IP5X means dust resistant. Products are protected against a limited ingress of dust with the normal operation, but not fully dust tight.

*IPX4 means protection assured against water splashing from any angle. Not advised for heacy rain, beach or pool use.

Ultimate playing time : Up to 24hrs battery

The built-in high-capacity battery can play music for up to 24 hours on just a 5-hour charge.

*Actual battery life varies depending on network connectivity and lighting usage.

*Based on LGE internal quality testing, the speaker's battery lasts for upto 24hrs respectively with 50% volume, EQ and LED are turned off.

Make TV sound more immersive with Bluetooth Surround

Connect two LG Xboom 360 XO3 with compatible 2020 or later versions of LG TV and use them to create a surround sound experience. It's simple to set up and gives you immersive audio with everything you watch.

*Speakers must ne the same model (ex. XO3 with XO3, XG7 with XG7).

*Only available from 2020 on OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD models.

Made with recycled fabric

UL has validated the LG XBOOM 360 XO3 as an ECV (Environmental Claim Validation) product because it is partly built of recycled plastic — We’re taking a more eco-minded approach to portable Bluetooth speaker production.

Eco-friendly pulp packaging

XBOOM buds details

LG UltraGear OLED logo

will.i.am in white outfit and sunglasses is his facing right side pointing the earbud in his ear with his left index finger.

LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Buds, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience next-level sound, embodied in unique style. 

xboom buds' cradle is placed fully open with two ear buds floating above.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Buds

LG has unveiled a new line of xboom, including wireless speakers and earbuds, in collaboration with will.i.am. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. With his experience as the director of Creative Innovation at Intel and the founder of AI-powered radio platform RAiDiO.FTY, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Buds to deliver unmatched sound and call quality.

On the upper image will.i.am is working at a recording studio wearing a red vest staring at a screen places before him. On the bottom image will.i.am is as well working at a studio staring at the screen with green windows on it.

Richer, clearer, and more immersive sound

Paper-thin yet strong as steel. A driver made from cutting-edge graphene material delivers pristine sound comparable to high-end speakers.

*The Graphene Driver uses a graphene-coated diaphragm.

Key Spec

ANC

Yes

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

All Spec

SOUND SOLUTION

ANC

Yes

Ambient Mode

Yes

# of Mic

6

EQ

LG EQ

Yes

Customised EQ

Yes

AUDIO CODEC

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

LC3

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

BLE

Yes

Google Fast Pair Service

Yes

Bluetooth Version

5.4

Auracast

Yes

Microsoft Swift Pair

Yes

BATTERY LIFE (HRS)

Earbuds (ANC off)

10

Total (Earbuds+Charging Case)

30

CHARGING TIME (HRS)

Charging Case

2.5

Earbuds

1

CONVENIENCE

Multi Paring

Yes

Fast Charging

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IPX4

Companion App

AOS, iOS, WindowsOS

Multi-Point

Yes

USB-C type Charging Port

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Earbud

25.3 x 20.8 x 23.9 mm

Charging Case

63.0 x 32.8 x 31.2 mm

WEIGHT

Product Net Weight

5.3 g

Charging Case Net Weight

36.0 g

ACCESSORY

Normal Silicon Eargels

Yes

Ear hook

Yes

QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

Yes

Safety Information & Warranty Card

Yes

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096327326

SPEAKER

Unit Type

Dynamic

Etc

Graphene-coated Diaphragm

Unit Size (Φ)

10Φ

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

No

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(BUDS)
extension:pdf
EPS(BUDS)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(BUDS)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10W

Stand-by mode

0.5W

SPEAKER

Woofer Unit

4" x 1

Midrange Unit

2" x 1

Tweeter Unit Size

1" x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Dome

Passive Radiator

Yes

WEIGHT

Net Weight

3.2 kg

Gross Weight

4 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

Strap

Yes

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

5

Battery Life (Hrs)

24

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Wireless party link (Dual mode)

Yes

Wireless party link (Multi mode)

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP54

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes/Yes

Lighting

Yes

Battery Indicator

Yes

Security lock

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Speaker

165 x 327 x165 mm

Carton Box

219 x 219 x 392 mm

GENERAL

Number of Channels

1.1ch(3Way)

Output Power

25W + 25W

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

AUDIO FORMAT

SBC

Yes

AAC

Yes

EQ

Sound Boost

Yes

Standard

Yes

Custom EQ(App)

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Aux in (3.5Φ)

Yes

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(XO3QBK)
extension:pdf
EPS(XO3QBK)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(XO3QBK)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

