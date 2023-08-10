Download App for Smart Diagnosis

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
- Using this advanced technology will result in you getting an instant answer, which also means there's no need to wait on
- the end of the phone for a response - saving you both time and money.
- No need to call customer services for simple, easily solved problems.
- Instead, you can use the simple selfdiagnosis feature :
- Tag On Diagnosis : Just tag on and diagnose
- Audible Diagnosis : Just press, listen, and diagnose