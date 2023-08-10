We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS & CONDITIONSPromotion: 50% Off Soundbar WBW LG TV
LG 50% Soundbar WBW LG TV Promotion – 50% off selected LG Soundbars purchase when bought with a selected LG TV purchase.
Very Short Terms
Promotion valid from 1st January 2023 – 31st December 2023. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply. For further information please enquire with a Participating Retailer by visiting their website for full terms and conditions.
Short Terms
Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV (appendix 1a) and a selected LG Soundbar (appendix 1b) (“Qualifying Product”) from a Participating Retailer and receive a 50% discount on the LG Soundbar by entering the retailer voucher code at checkout. Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from a “Participating Retailer” and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion. For further information please enquire about full terms and conditions with a Participating Retailer.
Further details
1. The terms of this promotion are also subject to the Participating Retailers terms, as each Participating Retailer is the promoter relating to the promotion in their respective stores.
2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by Participating Retailer. Please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.
3. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code).
4. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.
5. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.
6. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant will be refunded the amount paid.
7. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms (such as the Participating Retailer’s terms and conditions) will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.
8. Should you have any questions on this promotion, you should contact your Participating Retailer.
9. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).
10. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at: Privacy Policy. Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the Participating Retailers’ terms of promotion/sale.
11. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Appendix
1a. Qualifying LG TV models and applicable LG Soundbar models;
Appendix 1a. (TVs)
LG OLED TVs
OLED42C34LA.AEK
OLED48C34LA.AEK
OLED65C34LA.AEK
OLED77C34LA.AEK
OLED48C36LA.AEK
OLED55C36LC.AEK
OLED65C36LC.AEK
OLED77C36LC.AEK
OLED55G36LA.AEK
OLED65G36LA.AEK
OLED55G26LA.AEK
OLED83G26LA.AEK
OLED77G26LA.AEK
OLED77C24LA.AEK
OLED65C24LA.AEK
OLED55C24LA.AEK
OLED48C24LA.AEK
OLED42C24LA.AEK
OLED77C26LD.AEK
OLED65C26LD.AEK
OLED55C26LD.AEK
OLED48C26LB.AEK
OLED77B26LA.AEK
OLED55B26LA.AEK
OLED65A26LA.AEK
OLED48A26LA.AEK
LG NANO TVs
75NANO816QA.AEK
55NANO816QA.AEK
65NANO816QA.AEK
50NAN816QA.AEK
55NANO766QA.AEK
50NANO766QA.AEK
43NANO766QA.AEK
75NANO766QA.AEK
86NANO766QA.AEK
70NANO766QA.AEK
65NANO766QA.AEK
LG QNED TVs
55QNED816RE.AEK
65QNED816RE
86QNED816RE
65QNED866QA.AEK
86QNED816QA.AEK
75QNED816QA.AEK
65QNED816QA.AEK
55QNED816QA.AEK
50QNED816QA.AEK
Appendix 1b. (Soundbars)
LG SOUNDBARS
USE6S.DGBRLLK
S75Q.DGBRLLK
SP9YA.DGBRLLK
USC9S.DGBRLLK
S80QR.DGBRLLK
S95QR.DGBRLLK
G1.DGBRLLK
GX.DGBRLLK
Participating Retailers
LGE reserve the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers. LG.com/uk