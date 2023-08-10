Home Appliances Offer Terms and Conditions

Summary Terms and Conditions:



Promotion Availability: United Kingdom (Mainland) residents aged 18+ only. Promotion Period: From 00:01 GMT on 29th March 2023 to 23:59 GMT 11th April 2023. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, you could save up to 22% on RRP when purchasing 3 selected LG products, signing up as a new LG member and combining other coupons (on LG.com/uk). Any participant that purchases 2 selected products will receive a 10% discount off RRP. Any participant that purchases 3 selected products will receive a 15% discount off RRP. An additional 2% discount will automatically apply to any member of LG.com/uk. New members will receive an additional 5% “Welcome Coupon” for their first purchase on LG.com/uk, which may be applied in conjunction with this promotion Please see Condition 5 below for further details. Terms and conditions: Promotion subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/uk. Internet access is required for online purchases. Promoter: LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



Full Terms and Conditions



1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary on LG.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required.



3. Promotion Period: The Promotion is available for participants from 00:01 GMT on 29th March 2023 to 23:59 GMT 11th April 2023.



4. Participating Products: the promotion only applies to selected products listed below.



5. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, participants could receive up to 15% off RRP when purchasing selected Participating Products, as well as using other coupons in conjunction with this Promotion for a further discount. By way of clarification, the Promotion applies to the following:



- Where a participant purchases 2 of the Participating Products from LG.com/uk, they will receive a 10% discount.

- Where a participant purchases 3 Participating Products from LG.com/uk, they will receive a 15% discount.

The offers set out above may be used in conjunction with both 2% LG.com/uk member discount applicable to all member purchases at LG.com/uk and the one-time use 5% “Welcome Coupon” that new members receive when signing up to LG.com/uk. This promotion may not be redeemed in conjunction with any other coupons not mentioned herein..



6. How to claim: The Promotion is only redeemable during the Promotion Period. The Promotion together with the LG.com/uk members’ discount (of 2%) is automatically deducted from the total price at the checkout. The one-time 5% “Welcome Coupon” for new members must be applied at checkout manually; this coupon will not work for existing members, it is only applicable to new members on their first purchase. There is no minimum order value required to receive the discount.



7. This promotion is subject to stock availability.



8. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.



9. In the event of a return, all products purchased in the bundle must be returned together. The full amount will be credited to the original payment method.



10. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.



12. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time, only where absolutely necessary.



13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.



14. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.



15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.



16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.



18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.



19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



20. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.



21. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



22. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.



23. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.



List of SKUs included in this promotion:



