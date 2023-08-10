Extra Short Terms:



Ask a business-related question in Victoria Niamh’s IG Live Q&A for the chance to win an “LG gram Ultra-Lightweight” and a Hustle Kit during the promotional period.



Summary Terms and Conditions:



Promotion Availability: United Kingdom mainland residents aged 18+ only.



Promotion Period: from 18:01 GMT on Thursday 12th January 2023 to 23:59 GMT on Saturday 14th January 2023.



Promotion: During the Promotion Period, ask a business-related question in Victoria Niamh’s IG Live Q&A for the chance to win an “LG gram Ultra-Lightweight” and a Hustle Kit.



Terms and conditions: Promotion subject to availability (1x “LG gram Ultra-Lightweight” and 1x Hustle Kit) and only available during the Promotion Period. Internet access required. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full T&Cs.



Promoter: LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions:





1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (mainland) aged 18 or over who are members of the Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. No purchase necessary; however, internet access and a valid Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group membership are required.



3. Promotion Period: You can participate in the Promotion between from 18:01 GMT on Thursday 12th January 2023 to 23:59 GMT on Saturday 14th January 2023.



4. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, join the Hustle Hub by LG gram Facebook group and ask a question in Victoria Niamh’s IG Live Q&A to win an “LG gram Ultra-Lightweight” and a Hustle Kit.



5. The Prize: There is a total of 1x LG gram and 1x Hustle Kit





a. 1x LG gram Ultra-Lightweight” [LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 16” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics. 16Z90P-K.AA78A1 OR LG gram Ultra-Lightweight with 17” 16:10 IPS Display and 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 Evo™ platform and Iris® Xe Graphics 17Z90P-K.AA72A1/ 17Z90P - K.AA75A1].



b. 1x Hustle Kit (Contains: A laptop sleeve by Pleatsmama and a T-shirt designed by graphic designer Stefan Kunz).



