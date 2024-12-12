We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
Add on bundle
50% off selected LG Soundbars when bought as an Add-on with a selected LG TVs.
Short Terms
Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV and a add-on a selected LG Soundbar (full list appendix 1a.) (“Qualifying Product”) from LG.com (full list appendix 1b.) and receive a 50% discount on the LG Soundbar. Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from LG.com and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.
Further details
1. The terms of this promotion are also subject to LG.com terms.
2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by LG.com. Please enquire to determine stock availability.
3. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.
4. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.
5. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant will be refunded the amount paid.
6. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.
7. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).
8. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at Privacy Policy. Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the LG.com terms and conditions of purchase.
9. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
Appendix
1a. Qualifying LG TV models and applicable LG Soundbar models;
Appendix 1a. (TVs)
LG OLED TVs
OLED42C44LA.AEK
OLED48C44LA.AEK
OLED48C45LA.AEK
OLED48C46LA.AEK
OLED55C44LA.AEK
OLED55C45LA.AEK
OLED55C46LA.AEK
OLED55G45LW.AEK
OLED55G46LS.AEK
OLED65B42LA.AEK
OLED65B46LA.AEK
OLED65C44LA.AEK
OLED65C46LA.AEK
OLED65G45LW.AEK
OLED65G46LS.AEK
OLED65M49LA.AEK
OLED77B42LA.AEK
OLED77B46LA.AEK
OLED77C44LA.AEK
OLED77C46LA.AEK
OLED77G45LW.AEK
OLED83C44LA.AEK
OLED83G45LW.AEK
LG NANO TVs
50NANO81T6A.AEK
55NANO81T6A.AEK
65NANO81T6A.AEK
75NANO81T6A.AEK
86NANO81T6A.AEK
LG QNED TVs
43QNED80T6A.AEK
50QNED86T6A.AEK
55QNED80T6A.AEK
55QNED86T6A.AEK
55QNED87T6B.AEK
65QNED80T6A.AEK
65QNED86T6A.AEK
65QNED87T6B.AEK
75QNED80T6A.AEK
75QNED86T6A.AEK
75QNED87T6B.AEK
75QNED91T6A.AEK
75QNED99T9B.AEK
86QNED80T6A.AEK
86QNED86T6A.AEK
86QNED91T6A.AEK
86QNED816RE.AEK
98QNED89T6A.AEKQ
4k UHD TVs
43UT73006LA.AEKQ
43UT80006LA.AEK
43UT81006LA.AEK
43UT91006LA.AEK
50UT73006LA.AEKQ
50UT80006LA.AEK
50UT81006LA.AEK
50UT91006LA.AEK
55UT73006LA.AEKQ
55UT80006LA.AEK
55UT81006LA.AEK
55UT91006LA.AEK
65UT73006LA.AEKQ
65UT80006LA.AEK
65UT81006LA.AEK
65UT91006LA.AEK
75UT80006LA.AEK
75UT81006LA.AEK
75UT91006LA.AEK
86UT81006LA.AEK
Appendix 1b. (Soundbars)
LG Soundbars
USE6S.DGBRLLK
USC9S.DGBRLLK
G1.DGBRLLK
SQC1.DGBRLLK
US70TR.AGBRLLK
US95TR.DGBRLLK
USG10TY.DGBRLLK