





50% off selected LG Soundbars when bought as an Add-on with a selected LG TVs.

Short Terms



Purchase a UK variant selected LG TV and a add-on a selected LG Soundbar (full list appendix 1a.) (“Qualifying Product”) from LG.com (full list appendix 1b.) and receive a 50% discount on the LG Soundbar. Offer only available to those purchasing a “Qualifying Product” from LG.com and to residents in the UK & Ireland aged 18 or over. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.

Further details

1. The terms of this promotion are also subject to LG.com terms.



2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by LG.com. Please enquire to determine stock availability.



3. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.



4. The promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.



5. In the event a participant returns the Qualifying Product during the retailer returns period, the participant will be refunded the amount paid.



6. Participants who fail to follow applicable terms will result in forfeiture of any right to the promotion.



7. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).



8. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at Privacy Policy. Please note, the promotion will not be administered/run by LGE and you must comply with the LG.com terms and conditions of purchase.



9. This Promotion, and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.



LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Appendix



1a. Qualifying LG TV models and applicable LG Soundbar models;



Appendix 1a. (TVs)





LG OLED TVs

OLED42C44LA.AEK

OLED48C44LA.AEK

OLED48C45LA.AEK

OLED48C46LA.AEK

OLED55C44LA.AEK

OLED55C45LA.AEK

OLED55C46LA.AEK

OLED55G45LW.AEK

OLED55G46LS.AEK

OLED65B42LA.AEK

OLED65B46LA.AEK

OLED65C44LA.AEK

OLED65C46LA.AEK

OLED65G45LW.AEK

OLED65G46LS.AEK

OLED65M49LA.AEK

OLED77B42LA.AEK

OLED77B46LA.AEK

OLED77C44LA.AEK

OLED77C46LA.AEK

OLED77G45LW.AEK

OLED83C44LA.AEK

OLED83G45LW.AEK

LG NANO TVs

50NANO81T6A.AEK

55NANO81T6A.AEK

65NANO81T6A.AEK

75NANO81T6A.AEK

86NANO81T6A.AEK

LG QNED TVs

43QNED80T6A.AEK

50QNED86T6A.AEK

55QNED80T6A.AEK

55QNED86T6A.AEK

55QNED87T6B.AEK

65QNED80T6A.AEK

65QNED86T6A.AEK

65QNED87T6B.AEK

75QNED80T6A.AEK

75QNED86T6A.AEK

75QNED87T6B.AEK

75QNED91T6A.AEK

75QNED99T9B.AEK

86QNED80T6A.AEK

86QNED86T6A.AEK

86QNED91T6A.AEK

86QNED816RE.AEK

98QNED89T6A.AEKQ

4k UHD TVs

43UT73006LA.AEKQ

43UT80006LA.AEK

43UT81006LA.AEK

43UT91006LA.AEK

50UT73006LA.AEKQ

50UT80006LA.AEK

50UT81006LA.AEK

50UT91006LA.AEK

55UT73006LA.AEKQ

55UT80006LA.AEK

55UT81006LA.AEK

55UT91006LA.AEK

65UT73006LA.AEKQ

65UT80006LA.AEK

65UT81006LA.AEK

65UT91006LA.AEK

75UT80006LA.AEK

75UT81006LA.AEK

75UT91006LA.AEK

86UT81006LA.AEK

Appendix 1b. (Soundbars)



LG Soundbars

USE6S.DGBRLLK

USC9S.DGBRLLK

G1.DGBRLLK

SQC1.DGBRLLK

US70TR.AGBRLLK

US95TR.DGBRLLK

USG10TY.DGBRLLK