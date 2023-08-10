LG Will be Running the Following “Clothing Life Hacks” Giveaways on Instagram and Facebook:

(1). 300x SMOL 3 month subscription (150x runner up winners selected on Facebook and 150 runner up winners selected on Instagram at the end of the Promotional Period). You will be provided with a code for this promotion which must be used before 8th December in order to be eligible for the promotion.

(2). 2x LG LG AI DD Washing Machine – F4V909WTSE (2 x grand prize winners selected at the end of the Promotional Period, 1 from Facebook and 1 from Instagram)

(3.) 2 x LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System (2 x grand prize winners selected at the end of the Promotional Period, 1 from Facebook and 1 from Instagram)



Prize does not include installation, and/or removal of old appliances. Any additional costs or expenses not specified herein, including but not limited to, options and upgrades are the winner’s sole responsibility. Winners are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt, installation, haul away of an old appliances, and/or use.



12. All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.



13. The winner may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any images submitted by the user as a part of the promotion. By submitting and/or uploading photos/video for this Event, Entrants hereby grant to LGE and LGE’s promotional partners free of charge, the worldwide license to use, publicly perform, stream, modify, display and disseminate such content in any manner and media, including without limitation, the right to publish, adapt, distribute, copy, display or translate in printed or electronic media, even if they are not the winning entries.



14. LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavour to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.



15. If LG or the Administrator (on LG’s behalf) in its sole discretion determines that any Entrant is participating or has participated in the Event in an inappropriate and/or fraudulent way, such Entrant shall be disqualified from receiving the prize. Any evidence of manipulation will cause automatic disqualification and cancellation. This may be applicable also after the prize has been awarded.



16. Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and the Administrator reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.



17. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.



18. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



19. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.



20. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.



21. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.