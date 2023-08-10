We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Will be Running the Following “Clothing Life Hacks” Giveaways on Instagram and Facebook:
(2) 2 x LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System (worth 1,899.00) grand prize giveaway at the end of the promotional period. 1 X Facebook giveaway and 1 x Instagram giveaway.
(3) 300 SMOL 3 Month Subscriptions (worth £13.50) runner up prizes at the end of the promotional period. 150 x Facebook giveaway and 150 x Instagram giveaway. You will be provided with a code for the subscription, which must be redeemed before 8th December.
Entrants must follow the criteria set out below and winners will be selected at random from the pool of participants.
Please note, with the SMOL subscriptions, you must sign up to redeem the codes and unless you cancel in advance, your subscription will automatically renew at a charge following the expiry of the three month period.
Promotion Period: Entries can be made from 7:30am on Thursday 17th September 2020 until 11:59pm Thursday 8Th October 2020. Any entries made outside of this time are not eligible for this promotion.
Only open to those in the UK aged 18 or over, an Instagram and/or a Facebook account is required. Please see the full terms and conditions below.
1. How to Enter:
Instagram:
a. Entrants must like the original event posting.
b. Upload an image or video sharing your tips for a sustainable wardrobe with an explanation for how you have created a sustainable wardrobe. The image/video must show the conscious clothing lifestyle the entrant is practicing to create a sustainable wardrobe (e.g. second-hand clothing items, DIY items, laundry hacks etc)
c. Tag @LG_UK and include the following hashtags: #CareForWhatYouWear, #SustainableWardrobe. You must tag LG and include all hashtags for a valid entry.
Facebook:
a. Entrants must like the original event posting.
b. Comment on the original event posting your tips for a sustainable wardrobe with an explanation for how you have created a sustainable wardrobe. The comment must explain the conscious clothing lifestyle the entrant is practicing to create a sustainable wardrobe (e.g. second-hand clothing items, DIY items, laundry hacks etc)
c. Tag some friends you want to share this promotion with
d. Tag @LGUK and include the following hashtag: #CareForWhatYouWear, #SustainableWardrobe. You must tag LG and include all hashtags for a valid entry.
Entrants may enter as many times as they like on Instagram and Facebook and winners shall be chosen by random draw from participants who have completed the required application process; those who followed the criteria herein (with all relevant hashtags and handles used). Entrants’ own Instagram/Facebook channel must be publicly available.
Entries must: (i) be the original work product of Entrant; (ii) be solely owned by Entrant and with no other person or entity having any right or interest in it; and (iii) not violate any third-party rights including but not limited to copyright, trademark, patent, contract, and/or publicity or privacy rights, of any other person or entity. LGE and LGE’s promotional partners are not responsible for intellectual property violations that might have resulted through the submissions and/or uploads of Entrants’ photos/videos.
The draw will take place after the closing date when the 4 grand prize draws will be drawn; 2 for Facebook and 2 for Instagram and the 300 runners up will be chosen; 150 on Facebook and 150 on Instagram. Winners will be notified via Instagram or Facebook within 7 days of the closing date.
Please note, if you win the SMOL 3 month subscription, you must sign up for an account with them and provide your card details (at which point a refundable £1 fee will be taken). As you will have signed up, payment will be taken following the initial 3 months to continue the subscription, unless you cancel in advance. Please refer to any terms provided by SMOL.
2. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Limited (“LG”) of Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
3. Administrator: TI Media (UK), 161 Marsh Wall, Canary Wharf, London, E14 9AP.
4. No purchase necessary: The giveaway is free to enter to all UK residents that meet the eligibility criteria set out in these terms and conditions.
Eligibility Criteria
5. The giveaway is only open to entrants residing in the UK and aged 18 or over. Employees of LG global companies, the Administrator, their families and agents, and any other company or person involved in the creation or administration of the giveaway are not permitted to enter. Internet access, a Facebook social media account and an Instagram social media account are required.
6. By following the instructions provided in the giveaway, you are agreeing to these terms and conditions. All decisions regarding the winners and prizes are final. No correspondence will be entered into by LG or the Administrator.
7. Late, illegible, incomplete, defaced or corrupt entries, as well as entries sent through agencies and third parties or by means other than Instagram will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries. If LG or the Administrator believes that there has been a breach of these terms and conditions, LG or the Administrator will, at their sole discretion, be entitled to withhold the prize and randomly draw another winner in accordance with these terms and conditions.
8. The winner will be contacted by the Administrator once selected via Instagram or Facebook direct message requesting their contact details. It is the winner’s responsibility to ensure the details they provide are accurate and neither the Promoter nor Administrator will be responsible for delivery failure where participants have provided incorrect or incomplete delivery information, or fails to sign for delivery, as required.
9. Selection process: The prize winners will be selected at random from the pool of qualifying entries. Winners can only win once. If a name is drawn more than once, there will be a redraw.
10. The winner(s) will be announced within seven (7) days of the giveaway ending. The winner will be contacted by the Administrator once selected via an Instagram or Facebook direct message requesting their contact details The winner will be asked to provide the relevant contact information including, but not limited to, their email address, telephone number and address in order to send the winner the prizes or to organise a collection (this shall be at the Promoter’s discretion).
11. There are three hundred (300) runner up prizes and 4 (4) grand prize to be won at the end of the Promotional Period.
The Prizes Include:
(1). 300x SMOL 3 month subscription (150x runner up winners selected on Facebook and 150 runner up winners selected on Instagram at the end of the Promotional Period). You will be provided with a code for this promotion which must be used before 8th December in order to be eligible for the promotion.
(2). 2x LG LG AI DD Washing Machine – F4V909WTSE (2 x grand prize winners selected at the end of the Promotional Period, 1 from Facebook and 1 from Instagram)
(3.) 2 x LG Styler Steam Clothing Care System (2 x grand prize winners selected at the end of the Promotional Period, 1 from Facebook and 1 from Instagram)
Prize does not include installation, and/or removal of old appliances. Any additional costs or expenses not specified herein, including but not limited to, options and upgrades are the winner’s sole responsibility. Winners are responsible for all taxes and fees associated with prize receipt, installation, haul away of an old appliances, and/or use.
12. All entrants acknowledge that third party terms and conditions may apply to any element of the prize and agree to adhere to such third party terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of each winner to read these terms.
13. The winner may be expected to participate in LG publicity related to the giveaway. The name and general location of the winner may be published on LG.com and/or LG social media sites. This could include any images submitted by the user as a part of the promotion. By submitting and/or uploading photos/video for this Event, Entrants hereby grant to LGE and LGE’s promotional partners free of charge, the worldwide license to use, publicly perform, stream, modify, display and disseminate such content in any manner and media, including without limitation, the right to publish, adapt, distribute, copy, display or translate in printed or electronic media, even if they are not the winning entries.
14. LG will not be liable to perform any of its obligations under the giveaway or in respect of the prize where they are unable to do so as a result of unforeseen circumstances or circumstances beyond LG’s reasonable control, and whilst LG may (but shall not be obliged to) endeavour to provide an alternative prize of equal value, LG shall not be liable to provide additional compensation to the winners in such circumstances.
15. If LG or the Administrator (on LG’s behalf) in its sole discretion determines that any Entrant is participating or has participated in the Event in an inappropriate and/or fraudulent way, such Entrant shall be disqualified from receiving the prize. Any evidence of manipulation will cause automatic disqualification and cancellation. This may be applicable also after the prize has been awarded.
16. Should the Administrator be unable to reasonably contact the winner, or should the winner fail to respond to attempts to contact them within two (2) days of the first message or the winner is unable to accept the prize, the prize will be forfeited and the Administrator reserves the right to award the prize to an alternative winner, drawn in accordance with these terms and conditions.
17. No exchange: The prize is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other alternative. The prize is subject to availability and LG reserves the right to change the prize at any time.
18. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
19. Liability: Save for any liability which cannot be excluded by law, LG cannot accept any responsibility for any damage, loss, injury or disappointment suffered by an entrant as a result of entering the giveaway.
20. Amendment/cancellation: LG reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions and/or to amend, suspend, withdraw or cancel the giveaway at any time and without prior notice.
21. Governing law: The giveaway is governed by the Laws of England and Wales and the English Courts shall have exclusive jurisdiction to determine any disputes which may arise out of, under or in connection with it.