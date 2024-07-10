LG’s Secret Coupon Promotion of receiving a variable coupon code of 10% or 20% for selected UK variant LG products on www.lg.com/uk.

SUMMARY TERMS AND CONDITIONS





Availability

This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) who are aged 18 years and over only.

Promotion Period



The Promotion will commence from 00:00 BST on 22nd August 2024 and will run until 23:59 BST on 31st December 2024.

Promotion



During the Promotion Period when a participant lands on a selected participating products page on www.lg.com/uk a coupon code may pop-up based on certain user actions on the page. The code must be copied and applied to your basket on checkout. One coupon per participant. Only valid for one eligible product. Once a coupon code has been provided, you have 7 (seven) days to use the coupon code; thereafter, the coupon code will expire. An additional 2% discount will automatically apply to any member of LG.com/uk. Please refer to eligibility criteria below for further details.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS



This coupon is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/uk. Internet access is required for all online purchases.

Promoter



LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS



Eligibility



1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. This Promotion is only available on selected participating products (detailed below) www.lg.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases. Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.



3. Promotion Period: The Promotion is available for participants from 00:00 BST on 22nd August 2024 and will run until 23:59 BST on 31st December 2024.



4. During the Promotion Period when a participant lands on a selected participating products page on www.lg.com/uk a coupon code may pop-up based on certain user actions on the page. The user must be copied and applied to your basket on checkout. One coupon per participant. Only valid for one eligible product. Once a coupon code has been provided, you have 7 (seven) days to use the coupon code; thereafter, the coupon code will expire. An additional 2% LG member pricing discount automatically applied for LG members.





5. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other offers/coupons not mentioned herein.

Eligible Products

The list of included products is shown below. List subject to change at any time.







10% Discount applies to the following SKUs:

86QNED866RE.AEK

86QNED91T6A.AEK

75QNED866RE.AEK

75QNED91T6A.AEK

65QNED866RE.AEK

65QNED91T6A.AEK

55QNED866RE.AEK

86QNED86T6A.AEK

75QNED86T6A.AEK

65QNED86T6A.AEK

55QNED86T6A.AEK

50QNED86T6A.AEK

86QNED816RE.AEK

86QNED85T6C.AEK

75QNED816RE.AEK

75QNED87T6B.AEK

65QNED816RE.AEK

65QNED87T6B.AEK

55QNED816RE.AEK

55QNED87T6B.AEK

50QNED816RE.AEK

86QNED80T6A.AEK

75QNED80T6A.AEK

65QNED80T6A.AEK

55QNED80T6A.AEK

50QNED80T6A.AEK

50QNED87T6B.AEK

43QNED756RA.AEK

43QNED80T6A.AEK

OLED77B46LA.AEK

OLED65B46LA.AEK

OLED55B46LA.AEK

OLED77B42LA.AEK

OLED65B42LA.AEK

OLED55B42LA.AEK

OLED83C44LA.AEK

OLED77C44LA.AEK

OLED65C44LA.AEK

OLED55C44LA.AEK

OLED48C44LA.AEK

OLED42C44LA.AEK

XG8T.DGBRLLK

XO3QBK.DGBRLLK

XO2TBK.CEUSLLK

XL7S.DGBRLLK

XL5S.DGBRLLK

RNC5.DGBRLLK

USG10TY.DGBRLLK

G1.DGBRLLK

US95TR.DGBRLLK

US90TY.DGBRLLK

US77TY.CGBRLLK

US70TY.AGBRLLK

US70TR.AGBRLLK

US60T.AGBRLLK

US60TR.AGBRLLK

US40T.DGBRLLK

US40TR.DGBRLLK

USC9S.DGBRLLK

USE6S.DGBRLLK

20% Discount applies to the following SKUs:

TONE-T90S.AEUSLBK



6. This Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the Promoter to determine stock availability.



7. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of this Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.



8. In the event of a return, all products purchased using the coupon code must be returned together. The full amount will be credited to the original payment method. A partial return/refund is not possible under any circumstances.



9. This Promotion cannot be applied to any previously placed orders.

10. This Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.



12. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.



13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.



14. The Promoter will not be responsible for Promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.



15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.



16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.



18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.



19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



20. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.



22. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.





Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.