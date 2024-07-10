We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
TERMS & CONDITIONS
Promotion: LG UK Secret Coupon 2024
LG’s Secret Coupon Promotion of receiving a variable coupon code of 10% or 20% for selected UK variant LG products on www.lg.com/uk.
SUMMARY TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Availability
This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) who are aged 18 years and over only.
Promotion Period
The Promotion will commence from 00:00 BST on 22nd August 2024 and will run until 23:59 BST on 31st December 2024.
Promotion
During the Promotion Period when a participant lands on a selected participating products page on www.lg.com/uk a coupon code may pop-up based on certain user actions on the page. The code must be copied and applied to your basket on checkout. One coupon per participant. Only valid for one eligible product. Once a coupon code has been provided, you have 7 (seven) days to use the coupon code; thereafter, the coupon code will expire. An additional 2% discount will automatically apply to any member of LG.com/uk. Please refer to eligibility criteria below for further details.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
This coupon is subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period at LG.com/uk. Internet access is required for all online purchases.
Promoter
LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.
FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Eligibility
1. This Promotion is only open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.
2. This Promotion is only available on selected participating products (detailed below) www.lg.com/uk. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases. Participants will need access to the internet to redeem this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.
3. Promotion Period: The Promotion is available for participants from 00:00 BST on 22nd August 2024 and will run until 23:59 BST on 31st December 2024.
4. During the Promotion Period when a participant lands on a selected participating products page on www.lg.com/uk a coupon code may pop-up based on certain user actions on the page. The user must be copied and applied to your basket on checkout. One coupon per participant. Only valid for one eligible product. Once a coupon code has been provided, you have 7 (seven) days to use the coupon code; thereafter, the coupon code will expire. An additional 2% LG member pricing discount automatically applied for LG members.
5. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other offers/coupons not mentioned herein.
Eligible Products
The list of included products is shown below. List subject to change at any time.
10% Discount applies to the following SKUs:
86QNED866RE.AEK
86QNED91T6A.AEK
75QNED866RE.AEK
75QNED91T6A.AEK
65QNED866RE.AEK
65QNED91T6A.AEK
55QNED866RE.AEK
86QNED86T6A.AEK
75QNED86T6A.AEK
65QNED86T6A.AEK
55QNED86T6A.AEK
50QNED86T6A.AEK
86QNED816RE.AEK
86QNED85T6C.AEK
75QNED816RE.AEK
75QNED87T6B.AEK
65QNED816RE.AEK
65QNED87T6B.AEK
55QNED816RE.AEK
55QNED87T6B.AEK
50QNED816RE.AEK
86QNED80T6A.AEK
75QNED80T6A.AEK
65QNED80T6A.AEK
55QNED80T6A.AEK
50QNED80T6A.AEK
50QNED87T6B.AEK
43QNED756RA.AEK
43QNED80T6A.AEK
OLED77B46LA.AEK
OLED65B46LA.AEK
OLED55B46LA.AEK
OLED77B42LA.AEK
OLED65B42LA.AEK
OLED55B42LA.AEK
OLED83C44LA.AEK
OLED77C44LA.AEK
OLED65C44LA.AEK
OLED55C44LA.AEK
OLED48C44LA.AEK
OLED42C44LA.AEK
XG8T.DGBRLLK
XO3QBK.DGBRLLK
XO2TBK.CEUSLLK
XL7S.DGBRLLK
XL5S.DGBRLLK
RNC5.DGBRLLK
USG10TY.DGBRLLK
G1.DGBRLLK
US95TR.DGBRLLK
US90TY.DGBRLLK
US77TY.CGBRLLK
US70TY.AGBRLLK
US70TR.AGBRLLK
US60T.AGBRLLK
US60TR.AGBRLLK
US40T.DGBRLLK
US40TR.DGBRLLK
USC9S.DGBRLLK
USE6S.DGBRLLK
20% Discount applies to the following SKUs:
TONE-T90S.AEUSLBK
6. This Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the Promoter to determine stock availability.
7. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of this Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.
8. In the event of a return, all products purchased using the coupon code must be returned together. The full amount will be credited to the original payment method. A partial return/refund is not possible under any circumstances.
9. This Promotion cannot be applied to any previously placed orders.
10. This Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.
11. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.
12. The Promoter reserves the right in its sole discretion to extend or shorten the Promotion Period at any time.
13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.
14. The Promoter will not be responsible for Promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.
15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.
16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter's liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.
17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.
18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy.
19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.
20. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.
21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.
22. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.
Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.