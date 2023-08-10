NOTICE TO CONSUMERS/PARTICIPANTS:

LG Gram B2B2C VIP Promo – Save 15% on the Selected Laptop from the LG gram Range.



Summary Terms and Conditions

Eligibility:

The promotion is only open to residents of the UK who are aged 18 years or over.

Promotion Period:

The promotion is valid from 00:01 on 31st October 2022 to 23:59 on 8th November 2022.

Promotion:

Use the exclusive discount code to get 15% off the qualifying products (As defined below) on LG.com.

Terms and conditions:

The promotion is subject to availability and only available during the promotion period via LG.com. Internet access is required for online purchases. After T&C’s apply.

Promoter:

For LG.com the promoter is LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility:

1. This promotion is only open to residents of UK who are aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

3. Promotion period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 31st October 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 8th November 2022 inclusive.

4. Promotion: During the promotion period, add a participating product (As defined below) to the basket and use the applicable code “GRAMVIP15” to get 15% off the participating product.

5. The offer set out above may not be used with any other discount or offer.

Qualifying Products:

6. The 2022 LG models qualifying for this promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:

Laptops:

LG gram 17 inch (17Z90Q-K.AR56A1)

General Conditions:

7. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this promotion.

8. The promotion discount may not be used with any other discount or offer.

9. This promotion is subject to stock availability.

10. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).

11. The returns policy of LG.com will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product.

12. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the promotion. The promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

13. The promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

14. Should there be any questions in relation to this promotion, please request further information from LG.

15. The promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

16. The promoter shall not be responsible if the promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the promoter.

17. The promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

18. The promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the promoter.

19. The promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

20. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

21. All personal data supplied for this promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy

22. The promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to extend or shorten the promotion period at any time.

23. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

24. By participating in the promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.

25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.

26. This promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.







