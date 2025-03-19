





Summary Terms and Conditions:

Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase a selected UK Variant LG HA (refer to the full list in Appendix A) [‘Main Qualifying Product’] and a selected LG Add-on (refer to the full list in Appendix B) [‘Sub-Qualifying Product’] on LG.com/UK. During the participating ‘Main Qualifying Product’ checkout process, enter your postcode to view the relevant add-on models, select an eligible add-on product within the promotion, and receive a 20% discount on the bundle. This offer is only available to those purchasing a ‘Main + Sub Qualify Product’ together during the checkout process. The total savings will be confirmed at checkout.

Promotion Period: The promotion is valid from 00:01 GMT on Wednesday, 2nd April until 23:59 GMT on Wednesday, 30th April 2025.

Eligibility: The promotion is only open to residents of the UK mainland and Ireland, aged 18 and over. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other ongoing promotion.

Terms and Conditions: The product is subject to availability and is only available during the Promotion Period as specified on LG.com/UK. Internet access is required for online purchases. The steps must be followed exactly as described in the ‘Promotion’ section to qualify for the discount. Alternatively, please refer to the Appendix section for a list of the exact models eligible for the promotion.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. The terms of this promotion are subject to LG.com/UK terms and conditions.

2. This promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by LG.com/UK.

3. This promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other promotion.

4. The promotion is open only to legal residents of the United Kingdom (including Northern Ireland) and Ireland, who are aged 18 and over. All purchases must be made within the UK mainland and Ireland and must be UK or Ireland variants.

5. Partial refunds are not allowed. Therefore, both products must be returned at the same time, in line with refund policy, to be eligible for a refund.

6. The price of product displayed on the checkout process or in the basket may vary due to factors such as promotions, taxes, or adjustments. The invoice amount may differ from the checkout However, the total price at checkout will reflect a 20% discount applied to eligible bundles within the promotion, corresponding to the relevant qualifying Main + Sub products. Please review the final total price at checkout before completing your purchase. Additionally, the invoice amounts may differ from the checkout; however, the total amount will remain the same with the 20% discount applied, provided the eligibility criteria are met.

7. If participants add eligible products separately and not within a checkout process based on the main qualifying product (Appendix A), and the corresponding add-on (Appendix B), related to the bundle number section (Appendix – Bundle No.), they may not be eligible for the 20% discount of this promotion. The process must be followed exactly, meaning participants cannot add two eligible products (‘Main’ and ‘Sub’) within the bundle separately at checkout. However, they may qualify for the multi-buy promotion, provided the products align with the list of eligible items, excluding non-qualifying products, and meet the Terms and Conditions. Please refer to the Multi-buy T&C page: https://www.lg.com/uk/tncs/2025-multi-buy/

8. Participants who fail to adhere to the applicable terms will forfeit any rights to the promotion.

9. Participants are not required to be existing LG customers to take part in the promotion.

10. Participants must have access to the internet to enter this promotion. Any charges incurred for internet access are the responsibility of the participant and their internet service provider, not the Promoter.

11. Where applicable, except in the case of death or personal injury arising from its negligence or in respect of fraud and so far as is permitted by law, LG Electronics [also known as LGE] (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) exclude responsibility and all liabilities arising to participants or otherwise under the promotion; whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion, including, but not limited to, where arising out of the following: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under LGE’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any claim or offer that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by LGE) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of LGE; (d) any tax liability incurred by a claimant; LGE (including its associated companies, officers, employees and agents) shall not be liable for any postponement, cancellation, delay, changes to the promotion or failure to fulfil this offer where such failure is caused by any supervening event of force majeure, meaning any event(s) outside the reasonable control of LGE (including without limitation the act or default of any third party supplier).

12. LGE shall comply with all applicable laws, such as any data protection laws (Data Protection Act 2018 and the EU General Data Protection Regulation) and the ASA CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at Privacy Policy.

13. Participants are responsible for providing accurate information to enter the promotion. The Promoter cannot be held liable for failure to enter the promotion due to incorrect information provided by the participant.

14. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or reduce the Promotion Period at any time.

15. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

16. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Appendix

Appendix A – Refers to the main products within the promotion.

Appendix B – Refers to the sub-products (also known as an add-on), which needs to be added during the checkout process, corresponding to the Bundle No., in order to qualify for the 20% discount.

