Home Appliance Product Delivery, Installation and Collection

This Promotion is open to residents of Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



1. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address.



2. Promotion Period: Purchase between 00:01 BST on the 20 October 2021 and 23:59 BST on the 31 December 2021 inclusive.



3. Offer: Purchase one or more home appliance product(s) online at LG.com, within the Promotion Period to receive free installation on the product purchased and free disposal.



4. Participating LG Products: All Washing machines and refrigeration (LG Styler is excluded)



5. How to Claim Installation and or Free Disposal:

a. In order to redeem the free installation and or disposal, confirm by selecting the appropriate tick box prior to checkout.

b. The installation and disposal will be confirmed and arranged by our Service Providers, who will make contact with you following checkout and confirmation of payment is received.



6. Further Installation & Offer Details and Conditions:

a. We will deliver and install the product(s) to the delivery address you specify in your order. We will not deliver the Product(s) to your delivery address unless there is someone present to accept and sign for products. If you have not received the Product(s) within the estimated delivery time specified in the Dispatch Confirmation you should contact us via our website or by email or by telephoning the Customer Call Centre (details are available here: Contact Us).

b. The following terms apply to any installation service:

i. We offer installation across mainland Great Britain only, Northern Ireland and the Scottish Highlands are excluded.

ii. Any installation service provided is supplied by a third-party installer authorised by LG and is subject to availability.

iii. Following your selection of the installation service at checkout and following your product purchase, we will contact you to schedule an appointment for our installer to attend at your nominated address and carry out the installation service.

iv. The installation will only take place if there is an adult present at the nominated premises at the scheduled appointment date, to allow entry to the premises and sign for the completed installation. Failure to be presented on the date, the new appointment will need to be rescheduled. Please refer to clause vii.

v. Where our installer fails to carry out any installation service due to unavailability of electricity and/or internet connection, existing water supply for laundry and dishwashers or any other interference or hindrance at the nominated premises, you will need to reschedule. Please refer to clause vii.

vi. If you need to reschedule your appointment or have an issue with the installation service performed for you, please contact our Customer Call Centre (details are available here: Contact Us).

vii. Installation and disposal service will be performed at the same time as delivery. Where our installer fails to carry out any installation and disposal service due to your situation and circumstance at the time of delivery, we will only allow one rescheduling for installation and the disposal service

viii. Any item requiring collection must be ready for pick up, and if not we may reject it, for example items must be unplugged, defrosted, and any plumbing must be removed.

(i) We reserve the right to inspect and verify any issue you have with the installation service performed for you. Where the issue is found to be a result of: (i) your instructions to us or our installer, against our or our installer’s advice; (ii) misuse, neglect, physical damage, tampering or incorrect adjustment; or (iii) normal wear and tear, we reserve the right to refuse to issue a refund to you, or claim compensation from you where we perform a repeat installation service. This does not affect your statutory rights.

(j) If you wish to return a Product(s) that has been installed, you will have to arrange for the Product(s) to be uninstalled at your cost. If you wish to exchange a Product that has been installed, you will have to arrange for the Product to be uninstalled at your cost and purchase a new installation service for that Product. This does not affect your statutory rights.

ix. The following restrictions apply to each installation service:

(a) We are unable to provide adaptors or extension leads you have not purchased prior to installation.

(b) Our home appliance installations are only available in a domestic property and the appliance must adequately fit in the installation space, which for clarification must be a suitable location. There needs to be a working power point within 50cm of the appliance; there must be independent water and waste outlets for ‘wet’ appliances and all stop valves must be fully operational; and no carpentry or plumbing work is required to enable connection. If it is not required, the hot water supply (where applicable) must be capped off.

(c) We are unable to install the product(s) if your appliance is hardwired or if there is no plug socket within 1 metre of the final product location (You must ensure that your old appliance is removed and there are no obstructions before the arrival of our installation team.

(d) If there is an issue with your plumbing, we will be unable to install. If your water flow is poor or in any way hinders installation, or if you are missing necessary parts, we will have to rearrange at an additional cost.

(e) We cannot make any changes to the plumbing in your house



7. It is the responsibility of the claimant to supply the correct information (outlined above) in order to receive the offer. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of an offer due to the provision of incorrect information.



8. The Offers are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



9. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



10. We reserve the right to cancel Offers at any time.



11. If the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions, or invalidate any affected entries and/or to cancel, modify or suspend the Promotion.



12. No responsibility can be taken for entries which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.



13. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



14. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



15. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



16. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



17. By claiming, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



18. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.



19. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL