Summary Terms And Conditions:

6. Further Details and Conditions:

a. Offer is only redeemable online at LG.com against Participating LG Products.

b. To obtain the discount, the customer will need to enter the discount code displayed on the website on checkout.

c. The Offer is subject to availability.

d. The Offer is valid until 23.59 BST/GMT on the 22nd December 2021.

e. If the product is returned the refund will be credited to the original amount paid and to the original payment method.



7. It is the responsibility of the claimant to supply the correct information (outlined above) in order to receive the Offer. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of an Offer due to the provision of incorrect information.



8. The Offers are not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.



9. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



10. We reserve the right to cancel Offers at any time.



11. The Promoter shall not be liable if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers or interferes with the Promotion or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.



12. No responsibility can be taken for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.



13. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



14. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



15. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy



16. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



17. By claiming the Offer, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.



18. If there is a discrepancy or conflict between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail to the extent of such discrepancy or conflict.



19. These Terms & Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL