Summary

The UltraGear™ x League of Legends in-game skins + Champion Bundle promotional offer is giving customers who purchase the new LG UltraGear 27GR95QL-B OLED League of Legends a limited edition gaming monitor from www.lg.com/uk 3 FREE in-game skins + Champion Bundle, during the promotion period.

Summary Terms and Conditions

Promotion Availability: United Kingdom mainland residents aged 18+ only.

Promotion Period: from 00:01 (BST time zone) on 3rd Jan 2024 to 23:59 (BST time zone) on 30th Jan 2024.

Promotion: During the promotion period, purchase the new LG UltraGear 27GR95QL-B OLED League of Legends limited edition gaming monitor from www.lg.com/uk and get 3 FREE in-game skins + Champion Bundle items.

Terms and conditions: Promotion subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period. [Internet access required.] Visit www.lg.com/uk for full T&Cs.

Promoter: LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary. Promotion is only available for online purchases via www.lg.com/uk. [Internet access and a valid email address required.]

3. Promotion Period: You can participate in the Promotion between 00:01 (BST time zone) 3rd Jan 2024 to 23:59 (BST time zone) on 30th Jan 2024.

4. Promotion: purchase the new LG UltraGear 27GR95QL-B OLED League of Legends limited edition gaming monitor from www.lg.com/uk and get 3 FREE League of Legends in-game skins + Champion Bundle items.

5. Participating Product: LG UltraGear™ 27GR95QL-B OLED League of Legends limited edition gaming monitor.

6. Participating ecommerce channel: Promotion is only available on www.lg.com/uk.

7. Reward items: 3 codes containing FREE in-game skin + Champion Bundle items. Each code includes champion and skin as below:

o Champion Vi and Project Vi skin;

o Champion Caitlyn and Snow Moon Caitlyn skin;

o Champion Jayce and Jayce Brighthammer skin.

8. How to participate: The participant must purchase minimum of one UltraGear™ 27GR95QL-B gaming monitor on www.lg.com/uk to claim the reward items. Additionally, the participant must have a Riot games account. Promotion limited by stock availability. The Promotion is limited by 3 FREE in-game skin + Champion bundle items per participant.

9. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to claim 3 FREE in-game skins + Champion Bundle items. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information or if the participant fails to purchase the Participating Product.

10. Following 30 days period, from the date of purchase of the Participating Product, the participant will receive 3 codes (1 code for each skin + champion bundle) via the email provided at the time of purchase on www.lg.com/uk The participant must use the codes to redeem the 3 FREE in-game skins + champion bundle items on the official redemption page: https://redeem.riotgames.com. The codes must be redeemed by 31st August 2024. The participant must have a Riot games account to redeem the code within their own account.

11. If the product purchased under the Promotion is returned the refund will be credited to the original payment method.

12. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

13. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

14. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

15. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

16. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

17. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

18. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

19. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

20. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

21. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms andConditions will take priority.

22. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.