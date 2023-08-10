LG CineBeam Pre-Order Promotion

Promoter:

LG Electronics U.K Ltd: Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive. Brooklands, Weybridge , KT13 0SL



Administrator:

Brand & Deliver Marketing, Basement & Ground Floor, 5-6 Mallow Street, London, EC1Y 8RQ



Eligibility:

The Promotion is open to all UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and Republic of Ireland residents aged 18 or over, excluding employees of the Promoter and the Administrator and their respective affiliates or agents, the immediate families of such employees and any other person connected with this Promotion (“Participants”). To be eligible for entry, customers must have pre-ordered an LG CineBeam HU715QW or an LG CineBeam HU710PW during the Promotional Period exclusively from lg.com/uk.



Participating retailers:

Online at lg.com/uk. The Promotion is not available for purchases from any other retailer.



Promotional Period:

From 00:01 on 2nd March 2022 to 23:59 on 15th March 2022. All pre-orders placed during the Promotional Period of either an LG CineBeam HU715QW or an LG CineBeam HU710PW will automatically entered in the prize draw to win one of twenty five London Movie Tour Trips.



How to participate:

During the Promotional Period you must pre-order an LG CineBeam HU715QW or an LG CineBeam HU710PW (“Qualifying Product”) online at lg.com/uk. Once a customer has purchased their Qualifying Product, customers will be automatically entered into the prize draw using the following data which must be provided at the time of purchase:



Full name

Contact telephone number

Email address

Proof of Purchase receipt



After an entry has been successfully submitted and the 30 day return period following delivery has elapsed (complying with the terms and criteria herein) the entry shall be validated for entry.



Prize Draw



Selection of the Prize Draw winners:

25 winners will be selected for the London Movie Tour Trip. The winners of the prize draw will be randomly selected from all entries, correctly submitted in accordance with these terms and conditions.



The London Movie Tour Trip prize (25 available) is as follows:

A 3 course pre theatre dinner for two people (winners will be provided with a selection of restaurants to choose from)



2 x tickets to a West End show (winners will be provided with a selection of shows to choose from)



1 nights’ accommodation for two people at a 4* London hotel, including breakfast



2-hour private walking movie tour in London featuring locations from some of the world’s most renowned movies



Prize winners must notify selections and provide a minimum of 6 weeks’ notice to the Administrator before travel. The prize is valid until and must be taken before 31 May 2023.



The prize (including accommodation) is not available on UK Bank Holidays and between 23rd December – 2nd January.



Accommodation is subject to availability at the time of booking.



Accommodation will be prepaid by the Administrator, however, winners may be required to present a Credit Card when checking in to cover any incidentals and/or damage.



Anything outside of the listed prize inclusions will be at the prize winners’ own expense, including food and drink and any travel expenses.



No cash alternative is available. Prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable.



Restrictions and requirements:

Please note the following restrictions and requirements apply: Entrants must be aged 18 or over and should be residents of the UK. The winners are responsible for their own travel to the chosen Hotel.



Employees of the promoter or administrator and their immediate families are ineligible to enter this Promotion.



Notification of the results and receipt of the prize:

The Administrator will notify the winners by email or telephone on or before 17.00 on 4th May 2022. The winners must respond to the Administrator within 5 working days of receiving the email or call informing them they have won.



The winners must book their trip and use their prize before 31 May 2023. After 31 May 2023, the prize is no longer valid.



No cash or any other prize alternatives will be provided in whole or in part for the London Movie Tour Prize Draw, except that in the event of circumstances outside of its control the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a similar prize of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable.



Prizes are not for resale, cannot be auctioned or exchanged and are not transferable or redeemable for cash. Prizes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers. The Promoter and the Administrator accept no responsibility for any claims that are incomplete, misdirected, illegible, corrupted, lost, damaged, delayed or fail to reach the Administrator and any such claims will not be accepted. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of delivery.



The Promoter and the Administrator reserve the right to require customers to provide further verification of their identity and eligibility including original documents which they must provide within 10 days from request. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse to award a prize or withdraw prize entitlement and/or refuse further participation in the Promotion and disqualify the Participant where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions, the spirit of the Promotion, any instructions forming part of this Promotion’s claim requirements or otherwise where a Participant has gained unfair advantage in participating or claimed using fraudulent means.



All claims must be made by the Participant themselves. Bulk claims made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Claims made by macros or other automated means (including systems which can be programmed to enter) and claims which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms and Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that a Participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own or any other automated means in order to increase the number of claims into the Promotion, those claims will be disqualified and any Reward awarded will be void. The Promoter and Administrator reserve the right to investigate and undertake all such action, as is reasonable, to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims. In addition, the Promoter and the Administrator reserve the right to reject those claims which it considers, in its absolute discretion, are fraudulent or invalid.



Any additional costs which may be incurred in this Promotion in the context of participation, such as internet costs and other additional services that go beyond those described services for the offer fulfilment are not included in the offer and must be paid by Participants separately.



Your claim will be deemed invalid if (including but not limited to) you:

- Are not an eligible Participant (as defined in the Eligibility clause above);



- Cancel your pre-order, fail to take delivery of the Qualifying Product or return the Qualifying Product within 30 days of delivery;



- Have failed in any way to otherwise comply with these Terms and Conditions and corresponding partner Terms and Conditions as determined by the Promoter or the Administrator in its sole discretion.



Insofar as permitted by law, neither the Promoter nor the Administrator, nor its associated companies, will be responsible or liable to compensate any participant, or accept any liability, for any personal loss, expense or damage in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the prize except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (including personal injury, death and fraud) in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law. Neither can they guarantee the quality and/or availability of the services offered when using the prize and cannot be held liable for any resulting personal loss or damage. Your statutory rights are unaffected



In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error affects or could affect the proper operation of this Promotion or the awarding of prizes, and only where circumstances make this unavoidable, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions, at any stage, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect to Participants in order to avoid undue disappointment.



The Promoter has no control over communication networks and is not liable for any problems associated with them due to traffic congestion, technical malfunction or otherwise. The Promoter will not be held liable to any individual for any fraud committed by any third party nor for any event beyond its control including, but not limited to, user error and any network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind which may restrict, delay or prevent a Participant’s entry to the Promotion. The Promoter’s decision is final with regard to all promotional matters and no correspondence will be entered into.



If any of these clauses should be determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable then it shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect.



The Promoter acts as data controller as defined UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under UK data protection legislation and shall procure that the Administrator does the same. In particular, Promoter will hold all personal data securely and the Promoter and Administrator will use it solely for the purposes of administering the Promotion as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with all applicable law and the CAP Code. Please click here to see the Promoter’s privacy policy. The Promoter and Administrator will only use the personal details supplied for the administration of the Promotion and for no other purpose. The Administrator is responsible for fulfilling the prizes. Any data captured in the fulfilment of the Promotion by Brand & Deliver Marketing will only be used for the purpose of validation of claims and for the fulfilment of the Promotion with your consent. It will not be used for marketing purposes. Your personal details will at all times be kept confidential. Data will be held in accordance with current Data Protection legislation and will be stored for up to 3 months from the campaign end date, after which it will be deleted.



You can request access to your personal data, or have any inaccuracies rectified, by sending an email to lgsupport@sbe-ltd.co.uk. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the use of your personal data as described herein.



All decisions are at the Promoter and Administrator’s absolute discretion and are final. No correspondence will be entered into by the Promoter or Administrator. These Terms and Conditions and any question concerning the legal interpretation of these Terms and Conditions will be governed by the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes must be referred to the English and Welsh courts unless you live in another part of the UK, in which case your local courts will have jurisdiction.