LG OLED X FORZA HORIZON 5: UNLEASHED COMPETITION RULES

1. LG OLED X Forza Horizon 5: Unleashed is a special one-off event that is open to all players meeting the eligibility and entry requirements.

2. To be in with a chance of winning a place at the event, participants are required to complete the form on the LG OLED X Forza Horizon 5: Unleashed website, at: https://email.lg.com/p/6NWM-7ZK/lg-oled-forza-horizon-5-registration

3. Entry to the event is the main and only prize of this competition. No other prizes or cash alternatives will be offered.

4. This competition is open to all UK residents aged eighteen (18) years or older only.

5. To enter, participants must answer all fields on the entry form and submit prior to the closing date.

6. Forms must be submitted between 01 October and 26 October 2021. Entries made outside of these dates will not be considered.

7. Entries are limited to 1 per person.

8. LG OLED X Forza Horizon 5: Unleashed is a one-off event that will be held at a Surrey-based venue. All winners will be required to make their own travel and accommodation arrangements at their own expense.

9. Each successful entrant will be entitled to bring 1 guest to the event. Guests must also be UK residents aged eighteen (18) years or older.

10. Winners will be selected at random between 12 October and 27 October 2021 and notified by email.

11. All winners will be contacted via e-mail between 12 October and 30 October 2021, and will have 48 hours to confirm their acceptance of the prize.

12. Once confirmed, winners will be required to provide some additional information related to their visit to the event. This will include details related to the date and time slot of your session at LG OLED X Forza Horizon 5: Unleashed.

13. If selected winners do not accept their prize within 48 hours, the prize will be withdrawn and another entrant will be selected in their place.

14. Please refer to the Terms & Conditions for further details on the prize draw and competition rulings.