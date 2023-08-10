LG OLED X FORZA HORIZON 5: UNLEASHED COMPETITION

19. There will be a finite number of randomly selected winners in line with event capacity restrictions. The Winner(s) will be notified via direct message within five (5) working days following the expiry of the Promotion Period.

20. The Winner will have forty-eight (48) hours from the time of the direct message to claim their competition prize by replying with information as requested from the administrator. The Prize shall be confirmed to the Winner via email.

21. No cash or other alternative prize will be provided in whole or in part.

22. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize or Prizes for a prize of similar value or specification.

23. The Promoter shall have the right, where necessary, to undertake all reasonable actions necessary to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid entries including, without limitation, to request further verification as to your identity, age, and other relevant details.

24. The Promoter reserves the right at its absolute discretion to disqualify entries which it considers do not comply with these terms and conditions, or any participant who it reasonably believes has interfered with the fair running of this promotion.

25. In the event that a Winner or substitute winner is unreachable, ineligible, or fails to claim the Prize in the time required, the winner or substitute winner shall forfeit their Prize and it will be awarded to a substitute Winner, which shall be the next Entry, or an entry chosen by the Promoter.

26. Details of the Winners will be made available on request by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the Promoter.

27. By entering this giveaway, the contestant ("You") agree to comply with and abide by these Rules and the decisions of the administrator, and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, you agree to accept the administrators decisions as final and binding as it relates to the content of this campaign. Entrants should look solely to the administrator with any questions, comments or issues related to the giveaway