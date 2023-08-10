We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG OLED X FORZA HORIZON 5: UNLEASHED COMPETITION
FULL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
The Promoter
1. The Promoter is LG Electronics U.K. Ltd (“LGE UK”) with company number: 02143888 at Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL. Any information or instructions published by the Promoter about the promotion form part of these terms and conditions.
The Administrator is Imagination Europe Limited with company number: 01442096 at 25 Store Street South Crescent, WC1E 7BL.
2. This competition is co-sponsored by Microsoft with the company number 01624297
3. For the purposes of these terms and conditions, all dates, formats and currencies are in UK format - e.g. DD/MM/YYY
Promotion Period
4. The promotion will commence at 00:00 on 01/10/2021 and will close at 23:59:59 on 26/10/2021
5. There is a limit to one Entry per Participant. Any entries submitted after the Promotion Period will not generate an Entry.
Eligibility
6. Employees or agents of the Promoter or any of its group companies, and their families or households, and anyone else professionally connected to this promotion are not eligible to participate.
7. Any entries submitted by agents, third parties, organized groups or applications automatically generated by computer will be deemed invalid and will not be accepted by the Promoter.
8. The promotion is open to all UK Participants who are over the age of 18 and accept these terms and conditions only.
9. Entrants should be aware that the Event may include flashing images, lights and experiences that simulation motion. Some of the experiences at the event may not be suitable for persons who; suffer from seizures, suffer from sensitivity to light, suffer from any heart conditions, suffer from kinetosis (motion sickness), are under the influence of alcohol, drugs or medication and are unable to enter and exit a vehicle or simulator without assistance. Entrants who attend the event and take part in the activities do so at their own risk
Entry Requirements
10. The entrant must fulfil all requirements of the Competition, as specified, to be eligible to win a place at the Event. Entries that are incomplete or do not adhere to the rules or specifications of the Competition may be disqualified at the sole discretion of the Promoter and/or Sponsor. You must provide the information requested
11. For the purposes of this giveaway, entrants must click through to the microsite and complete all required actions.. The mandatory required actions include, but are not limited to:
a. Provide entrant details
b. Answer questions related to the event and LG survey
12. Entries are limited to one per Participant. Any entries submitted after the Promotion Period will not generate an Entry.
Prize
13. .The winner(s) of the competition (the "Winner") will receive the following prize(s):
a. Entry to the LG OLED X Forza Horizon 5: Unleashed event on the date and the time specified at application
14. The specifics of the prize shall be solely determined by the administrator. No cash or other prize substitution shall be permitted except for at the discretion of the administrator.
15. The prize is non-transferable. Substitution of the prize or transfer/assignment of the prize to others or request for the cash equivalent of the prize by the Winner is not permitted.
16. Any and all prize related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state, and/or local taxes shall be the sole responsibility of the Winner.
17. Acceptance of the prize constitutes permission for the Sponsor to use the Winner’s name, likeness, and entry for purposes of advertising and trade without further compensation, unless prohibited by law.
18. In the event the Live event is cancelled due to force majeure, government mandate etc winners will be notified to have first right of refusal should it be possible to reschedule the event. In the event of cancellation, the provision of an alternative prize will be at the discretion of the Promoter or its Administrator, and any costs already incurred by the winner will not be refunded.
Prize Draw
19. There will be a finite number of randomly selected winners in line with event capacity restrictions. The Winner(s) will be notified via direct message within five (5) working days following the expiry of the Promotion Period.
20. The Winner will have forty-eight (48) hours from the time of the direct message to claim their competition prize by replying with information as requested from the administrator. The Prize shall be confirmed to the Winner via email.
21. No cash or other alternative prize will be provided in whole or in part.
22. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the Prize or Prizes for a prize of similar value or specification.
23. The Promoter shall have the right, where necessary, to undertake all reasonable actions necessary to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid entries including, without limitation, to request further verification as to your identity, age, and other relevant details.
24. The Promoter reserves the right at its absolute discretion to disqualify entries which it considers do not comply with these terms and conditions, or any participant who it reasonably believes has interfered with the fair running of this promotion.
25. In the event that a Winner or substitute winner is unreachable, ineligible, or fails to claim the Prize in the time required, the winner or substitute winner shall forfeit their Prize and it will be awarded to a substitute Winner, which shall be the next Entry, or an entry chosen by the Promoter.
26. Details of the Winners will be made available on request by sending a stamped, self-addressed envelope to the Promoter.
27. By entering this giveaway, the contestant ("You") agree to comply with and abide by these Rules and the decisions of the administrator, and you represent and warrant that you meet the eligibility requirements. In addition, you agree to accept the administrators decisions as final and binding as it relates to the content of this campaign. Entrants should look solely to the administrator with any questions, comments or issues related to the giveaway
Privacy and Data Protection
28. LG acts as data controller as defined in UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). LG agrees to comply with its obligations under data protection legislation. In particular, LG and/or the Administrator will hold all personal data securely and use it solely for the purposes of administering the giveaway as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found at http://www.lg.com/uk/privacy
29. Other than as set out in these terms and conditions, for the purposes of operating the Prize Draw the information provided by you when entering the Prize Draw or claiming the Prize will not be used for any promotional purpose unless you have opted in to receive marketing communications from the Promoter.
30. The promoter will be capturing film and photography for the duration of the event. By way of attendance you consent to your image by used by the Promoter on their website, communication channels, and social channels for perpetuity.
General
31. The Promoter reserves the right, acting reasonably and in accordance with all relevant legislation and codes of practice, to vary these terms and conditions.
32. The Promoter will not be responsible or liable for: (a) any failure to receive entries due to transmission failures and other conditions beyond its reasonable control; (b) any late, lost, misrouted, or damaged transmissions or entries; (c) any computer or communications related malfunctions or failures; (d) any disruptions, losses or damages caused by events beyond the control of the promoter; or (e) any printing or typographical errors in any materials associated with this Prize Draw.
33. By entering this Prize Draw, you agree to release the Promoter from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this Prize Draw or with the acceptance, possession or use of any Prize (except death or personal injury caused by the promoter’s negligence, for fraud, or otherwise as prohibited by law).
34. Any question concerning the legal interpretation of these terms and conditions will be based on English law and the Courts of England and Wales will have jurisdiction.