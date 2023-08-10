Full Promotional Terms and Conditions:

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K Ltd: Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive. Brooklands, Weybridge , KT13 0SL



Administrator: Brand & Deliver Marketing, Basement & Ground Floor, 506 Mallow Street, London, EC1Y 8RQ



1. Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all UK (England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) and Republic of Ireland residents aged 18 or over, excluding employees of the Promoter and the Administrator and their respective affiliates or agents, the immediate families of such employees and any other person connected with this promotion (“Participants”). To be eligible to claim, customers must have purchased standalone LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds (FN6) in white or black during the promotional period from the following participating retailers: Amazon, Dixons, Hughes, John Lewis, Richer Sounds, AO.com, Euronics (and their agents), RGB Electrical, PRC Direct, Peter Tyson, Crampton and Moore, Harry Garlick (Electrical Discount), Martin Dawes.



2. This promotion is limited to 1,000 £30 Nike e-gift cards and are allocated to the first 1,000 registrations on www.lgearbuds.com.



3. Promotional Period: 25th November 2020 – 29th December 2020. All registrations must be submitted on www.lgearbuds.com after 30 days from the date of purchase, but before the claim deadline which is by 23:59pm 28th February 2021. Any claims submitted beyond the claim deadline will not be accepted.



4. How to participate: During the Promotional Period you must purchase standalone LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds (FN6) in white or black either online or in-store.

a. Once a customer has purchased their qualifying LG TONE Free Wireless Earbuds (FN6) either online or in-store within the promotional period they must visit the promotional website after 30 days of the date of purchase and within the 28th February 2021 to register their claim.

b. Customers must visit www.lgearbuds.com and register the following information:

i. Full name

ii. Email address

iii. Postal address

iv. Upload a clear image or scan of their purchase receipt/proof of purchase. The purchase date, retailer name and price / product name must be clearly shown.

c. Within 7 working days of the claim being validated customers will receive an email with their £30 Nike e-gift card.



5. The reward: A £30 Nike e-gift card valid for use on Nike.com in: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom. Nike e-gift cards are valid for 2 years. See https://www.nike.com/gb/help/a/giftcard-terms-eu for the full Nike gift card terms and conditions.

If you are a customer from the Republic of Ireland using your Nike e-gift card, the value will convert to Euro’s at the point of payment and be deducted from your basket spend. The amount will reflect current currency prices at that time.



6. The offer is limited to one reward per customer, per qualifying LG purchase.



7. No cash or other alternative Reward will be provided in whole or in part, except that in the event of circumstances outside of its control the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a similar Reward of equal or greater value.



8. The Reward is not for re-sale, cannot be auctioned or exchanged and are not transferable or redeemable for cash. The Reward cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.



9. The Promoter and the Administrator accept no responsibility for any claims that are incomplete, misdirected, illegible, corrupted, lost, damaged, delayed or fail to reach the Administrator and any such claims will not be accepted. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of delivery.



10. The Promoter and the Administrator reserve the right to require customers to provide further verification of their identity and eligibility including original documents which they must provide within 10 days from request. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse to award a Reward or withdraw Reward entitlement and/or refuse further participation in the promotion and disqualify the claimant where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions, the spirit of the promotion, any instructions forming part of this promotion’s claim requirements or otherwise where a participant has gained unfair advantage in participating or claimed using fraudulent means.



11. All claims must be made by the claimant themselves. Bulk claims made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Claims made by macros or other automated means (including systems which can be programmed to enter) and claims which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms and Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that a claimant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own or any other automated means in order to increase the number of claims into the promotion, those claims will be disqualified and any Reward awarded will be void. The Promoter and Administrator reserves the right to investigate and undertake all such action, as is reasonable, to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims. In addition, the Promoter and the Administrator reserves the right to reject those claims which it considers, in its absolute discretion, are fraudulent or invalid.



12. Any additional costs which may be incurred in this Promotion in the context of participation, such as internet costs and other additional services that go beyond those described services for the offer fulfilment are not included in the offer and must be paid by customers separately.



13. Your claim will be deemed invalid if (including but not limited to) you;

a. Are not an eligible customer (as defined in clause 1 above);

b. Have not claimed your Reward by 28th February 2021.

c. Have attempted to claim a £30 Nike e-gift card after the 1,000 registration limit has been reached.

d. Have not used your Reward within the allotted deadline following the conditions specified;

e. Have failed in any way to otherwise comply with these Terms and Conditions and corresponding partner Terms and Conditions as determined by The Promoter or the Administrator in its sole discretion.



14. Insofar as permitted by law, neither the Promoter nor the Administrator, nor its associated companies, will be responsible or liable to compensate the claimant, or accept any liability, for any personal loss, expense or damage in connection with this promotion or accepting or using the Reward except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (including personal injury, death and fraud) in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law. Neither can they guarantee the quality and/or availability of the services offered when using the Reward and cannot be held liable for any resulting personal loss or damage. Your statutory rights are unaffected



15. In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error affects or could affect the proper operation of this promotion or the awarding of Rewards, and only where circumstances make this unavoidable, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the promotion or these Terms and Conditions, at any stage, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect to claimants in order to avoid undue disappointment.



16. The Promoter has no control over communication networks and is not liable for any problems associated with them due to traffic congestion, technical malfunction or otherwise. The Promoter will not be held liable to any individual for any fraud committed by any third party nor for any event beyond its control including, but not limited to, user error and any network, computer, hardware or software failures of any kind which may restrict, delay or prevent a claimant’s entry to the promotion.



17. The Promoter’s decision is final with regard to all promotional matters and no correspondence will be entered into.



18. If any of these clauses should be determined to be illegal, invalid or otherwise unenforceable then it shall be severed and deleted from these Terms and Conditions and the remaining clauses shall survive and remain in full force and effect.



19. The Promoter acts as data controller as defined under the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under the GDPR and shall procure that the Administrator does the same. In particular, Promoter will hold all personal data securely and the Promoter and Administrator will use it solely for the purposes of administering the Promotion as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with all applicable law and the CAP Code. Further information regarding the LG privacy policy can be found here for the Promoter’s Privacy Policy. The Promoter and Administrator will only use the personal details supplied for the administration of the promotion and for no other purpose The Administrator is responsible for fulfilling the reward. Any data captured in the fulfilment of the promotion by Brand & Deliver Marketing will only be used for validation of claims and for the fulfilment with your consent. It will not be used for marketing purposes. Your personal details will at all times be kept confidential. Data will be held in accordance with current Data Protection legislation and will be stored for up to 3 months from the campaign end date, after which it will be deleted.



20. You can request access to your personal data, or have any inaccuracies rectified, by sending an email to redeem@lgearbuds.com. By participating in the promotion, you agree to the use of your personal data as described here.



21. All decisions are at the Promoter and administrator’s absolute discretion and are final. No correspondence will be entered into by the Promoter or administrator.



22. These Terms and Conditions and any question concerning the legal interpretation of these Terms and Conditions will be governed by the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes must be referred to the English and Welsh courts unless you live in another part of the UK, in which case your local courts will have jurisdiction.



