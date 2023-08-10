1. This Promotion is open to residents of mainland Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.



2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address required.



3. Promotion: Pre-order a Participating Product at LG.com within the Promotion Period to be entered into a prize draw to win an XBOX Series S console (2 x prizes available) or an S11 Soundbar (2 x prizes available).



4. Promotion Period: Participate in the prize draw by pre-ordering a Participating Product between 00:01 GMT on the 18 March 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 31 March 2022.



5. Participating Products: 2022 LG OLED TVs as follows:



OLED83C24LA

OLED77C24LA

OLED65C24LA

OLED55C24LA

OLED77B26LA

OLED65B26LA

OLED55B26LA

75QNED816QA

65QNED816QA

55QNED816QA

50QNED816QA



6. Eligibility: The Promotion is open to all UK (Mainland only) residents aged 18 or over, excluding employees of the Promoter and their respective affiliates or agents, the immediate families of such employees and any other person connected with this Promotion (“Participants”). To be eligible for entry, customers must have pre-ordered a Participating Product during the Promotional Period exclusively from lg.com/uk.



7. How to enter: To be automatically entered for the prize draw, a Participant must pre-order a Qualifying Product during the Promotional Period online at lg.com/uk and provide the following data at checkout:



Full name

Contact telephone number

Email address

After an entry has been successfully submitted and the 30 day return period following delivery has elapsed (complying with the terms and criteria herein) the entry shall be automatically validated for entry into the draw.



8. Prize Draw

The prize pool is as follows:

- XBOX Series S console (2 prizes available);

- S11 Soundbar (2 prizes available).

The winners of the prize draw will be randomly selected from all entries correctly submitted in accordance with these terms and conditions. The first two winners randomly selected will each receive an XBOX Series S console. The second two winners randomly selected will each receive a S11 Soundbar.

The Promotor shall conduct the prize draw on or before 31 May 2022 and shall notify the winners within 7 days of the draw.

No cash alternative is available. Prizes are non-transferable and non-refundable, except that in the event of circumstances outside of its control the Promoter reserves the right to substitute a similar prize of equal or greater value.



9. Further Details and Conditions:



9.1 The Promotion is only available online at LG.com against Participating Products. The Promotion is not available via other retailers.



9.2 The Promotion is subject to availability of participating Products.



9.3 It is the responsibility of the Participant to supply the correct information (outlined above) in order to participate in the Promotion. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any entries that are incomplete, misdirected, illegible, corrupted, lost, damaged, delayed or fail to reach the Promoter and any such claims will not be accepted. Proof of sending or transmission will not be accepted as proof of delivery. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the website.



9.4 Your entry to the prize draw will be deemed invalid if (including but not limited to) you:



- Are not an eligible Participant (as defined in the Eligibility clause above);

- Cancel your pre-order, fail to take delivery of the Participating Product or return the Participating Product within 30 days of delivery;

- Have failed in any way to otherwise comply with these Terms and Conditions and corresponding partner Terms and Conditions as determined by the Promoter in its sole discretion.



10. If the Participating Product is returned the refund will be credited to the original amount paid and to the original payment method.



11. Prizes are not for resale, cannot be auctioned or exchanged and are not transferable or redeemable for cash or for any other form of compensation. Prizes cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.



12. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.



13. The Promoter reserves the right to cancel Promotions at any time.



14. Any additional costs which may be incurred in this Promotion in the context of participation, such as internet costs and other additional services that go beyond those described services for the offer fulfilment are not included in the offer and must be paid by Participants separately.



15. The Promoter has no control over the internet and communication networks and is not liable for any problems associated with them due to traffic congestion, technical malfunction or otherwise.



16. The Promoter reserves the right to require Participants to provide further verification of their identity and eligibility including original documents which they must provide within 10 days from request. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse to award a prize or withdraw prize entitlement and/or refuse further participation in the Promotion and disqualify the Participant where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these Terms and Conditions, the spirit of the Promotion, any instructions forming part of this Promotion’s claim requirements or otherwise where a Participant has gained unfair advantage in participating or claimed using fraudulent means.



17. All claims must be made by Participants themselves. Bulk claims made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. Claims made by macros or other automated means (including systems which can be programmed to enter) and claims which do not satisfy the requirements of these Terms and Conditions in full will be disqualified and will not be counted. If it becomes apparent that a Participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’, masking their identity by manipulating IP addresses, using identities other than their own or any other automated means in order to increase the number of claims into the Promotion, those claims will be disqualified and any prize awarded will be void. The Promoter reserves the right to investigate and undertake all such action, as is reasonable, to protect itself against fraudulent or invalid claims.



18. The Promoter shall not be liable if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. In such event, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the Promotion or these Terms and Conditions, but will always endeavour to minimise the effect on Participants in order to avoid undue disappointment. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers or interferes with the Promotion or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.



19. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Promotion(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.



20. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.



21. The Promoter acts as data controller as defined UK data protection legislation (including the Data Protection Act 2018 and where applicable the General Data Protection Regulation). Promoter agrees to comply with its obligations under UK Data Protection Legislation. In particular, Promoter will hold all personal data securely and will use it solely for the purposes of administering the Promotion as set out in these Terms and Conditions and in accordance with all applicable law and the CAP Code.

All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. Data will be held in accordance with current Data Protection legislation and will be stored for up to 3 months from the campaign end date, after which it will be deleted. Please click here to see the Promoter’s privacy policy.



You can request access to your personal data, or have any inaccuracies rectified, by sending an email to lgsupport@sbe-ltd.co.uk. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to the use of your personal data as described herein.



22. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.



23. By participating in the Promotion, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.



24. If there is a discrepancy or conflict between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail to the extent of such discrepancy or conflict.



25. The Promoter’s decision is final with regard to all promotional matters and no correspondence will be entered into.



26. These Terms and Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.



Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL