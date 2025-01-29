To qualify for LG’s Offer for Loyalty Partners, participants may purchase a participating product at a discounted rate during the promotion period using a bespoke landing page that lists all the products subject to this promotion. The product must be purchased from landing page provided to user by LG Loyalty Partner (Aggregator), after passing the verification on selected Publishers’ pages.

Participants must be 18+ for all aspects of the promotion. Visit www.lg.com/uk for full T&Cs.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is open to residents of mainland UK aged 18 or over with affiliate aggregator account, excluding anyone professionally associated with this promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary on LG.com/uk, internet access and a valid email address is required.

3. Promotion Period: Between 09:00 GMT 1st January 2025 and 23:59 GMT 24th December 2025.

4. The Promotion: From 09:00 GMT 1st January 2025 and 23:59 GMT 24th December 2025, participants can access the promotional page after verification by logging into affiliate aggregator website.

5. The level of discount varies product by product, and is subject to availability.

6. Additional Conditions:

a. The discount will only apply if the product is available and listed on the bespoke landing page

b. The affiliate Aggregators participating in the Promotion are listed below:

Publisher name Platform Link Perk at work https://www.perksatwork.com Perkbox https://home.perkbox.com Studentbeans https://www.studentbeans.com Totum https://www.totum.com Join Network https://www.charityworkerdiscounts.com https://www.discountsforcarers.com https://www.discountsforteachers.co.uk https://healthservicediscounts.com People Value https://boostworks.co.uk Reward Gateway https://www.rewardgateway.com/uk Lifeworks https://www.telus.com/en/health Blue Light Card https://www.bluelightcard.co.uk World Privilege Plus https://www.worldprivilegeplus.com Fond http://www.fond.co Edenred https://www.edenred.uk.com Each Person https://www.eachperson.com

c. To access the bespoke page via LG Loyalty Partner search for LG UK on their Platforms.

7. Only redeemable online at www.lg.com/uk via the bespoke link on affiliate Aggregator websites mentioned above. There is no minimum order value to be eligible for the Promotion.

8. How to claim:

a. Go to the online page through the approved Aggregator website, and start the verification process to verify your eligibility status – you must pass verification, before accessing the exclusive shop.

b. After successful verification search for LG UK offers and the exclusive landing page will appear on the screen.

c. Choose the selected product you wish to purchase on the respective landing page, and proceed to checkout. This Promotion cannot be redeemed in conjunction with any other offers/coupons or programs not mentioned herein.

General Terms and Conditions

9. This Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment, please enquire with the Promoter to determine stock availability.

10. It is the responsibility of the participant to supply the correct information in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for the non-delivery of an offer due to the provision of incorrect information.

11. In the event of a return, the participant will only receive a refund for the amount paid.

12. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for any other form of compensation. The Offer cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

13. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions at any time and to amend or withdraw this Promotion at any time.

14. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms and Conditions.

15. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

16. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control arising from but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

17. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using the/a Offer(s), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

18. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

19. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

20. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

21. By participating in the Promotion, you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

22. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

23. These Terms and Conditions are governed by English law and their interpretation and application will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

