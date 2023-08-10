





Summary Terms and Conditions:

Promotion Availability: United Kingdom (Mainland) residents aged 18+ only.

Promotion Period: from 00:01 GMT on 21st September 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 10th October 2023.

Promotion: During the Pomotion Period, all products available on LG.com/uk will be discounted up to 22% from the price shown, when buying more than 1 product with the exception of some products listed in Appendix 1.

Terms and Conditions:

Promotion subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period.

Promoter: LG Electronics UK Ltd Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is open to residents of the United Kingdom (Mainland) aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is necessary on LG.com.

3. Promotion Period: You can participate in the Promotion from 00:01 GMT on 21st September 2023 to 23:59 GMT on 10th October 2023

4. Participating Products: the Promotion applies to all products available on LG.com/uk, with the exception of products listed in Appendix 1.

5. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, all products will be discounted up to 22% at LG.com/uk (subject to excepted products listed within Appendix 1), as follows:

a. Where a customer purchases two products from LG.com/uk with the exception of products listed within Appendix 1, the total price shown will be discounted by 15% at checkout. Where a customer purchase three of products from LG.com/uk with the exception of products listed within Appendix 1, the total price shown will be discounted by 20% at checkout. You will also be entitled to free shipping on all products subject to the promotion as well as free installation and disposal on washing machines and refrigerators (except Stylers and built-in dishwashers).

b. The offers set out above may be used in conjunction with both 2% LG member discount applicable to all member purchases at LG.com/uk but not with any other coupons.

6. How to claim:

The Promotion is only redeemable during the Promotion Period. The applicable vouchers will be automatically loaded at checkout on LG.com/uk, but you will need to apply it by selecting the coupon. There is no minimum order value required to receive the discount.

7. This Promotion is subject to stock availability.

8. The customer is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to receive the benefit of the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery due to the provision of incorrect information.

9. The products purchased in accordance with this promotion cannot be returned separately.

10. If any products purchased under the Promotion are returned a refund of the total amount paid will be credited to the original payment method.

11. The Promotion is non-transferable and non-exchangeable. The Promotion cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

12. The Promoter will not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this Promotion. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify any individual who tampers with Promotion or any part of it or does not comply with these Terms & Conditions.

13. The Promoter will not be responsible for promotion claims or discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. The Promoter does not guarantee continuous or secure access to the internet or any website.

14. The Promoter cannot be held responsible for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities.

15. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies cannot be held responsible for any loss, expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

16. Nothing in these Terms andConditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.

17. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: www.lg.com/uk/privacy

18. If any part of these Terms and Conditions is legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

19. By participating in the Promotion you agree to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

20. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will take priority.

21. These Terms and Conditions are governed by and shall be interpreted in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. Any disputes in connection with the Promotion or these Termsand Conditions shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England and Wales.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL

[Appendix 1]

Products with RRP under the value of £100 and products included in the Select Shop are excluded from the promotion.

Audio:

TONE-UFP3, PL2, TONE-UFP9, TONE-UFP3, SK1D

Accessory:

VC23GA, AKB75855505, MR22GN, MR23GN, ADQ55998601, ADQ73613401, AGF80300704, ADQ72910911, ADQ72910911

Home Appliances:

FAV309WNE, FAV309SNE, F4V310SNE, F4V910WTSE, FDV709W, GBB61PZJEC, GSXV80PZLE, GSLA81PZLF, GSLA81PZLF, F4V309SNE, FAV309WNE, GSLA81PZLF

TV & Soundbar bundle:

OLED65C34LA.SK1D

OLED55G26LA.G1

OLED55G36LA.G1

OLED77G36LA.G1

OLED65G36LA.G1

OLED83G36LA.G1

OLED55B36LA.VC23GA

OLED55G36LA.VC23GA

OLED83G36LA.VC23GA

OLED65B36LA.VC23GA

OLED77B36LA.VC23GA

OLED55C36LC.VC23GA

OLED65C36LC.VC23GA

OLED77G36LA.VC23GA

OLED77C36LC.VC23GA

OLED65G36LA.VC23GA

OLED77C34LA.USC9

OLED55C34LA.USC9

OLED65C34LA.USC9

OLED65C34LA.SK1D

OLED83M39LA.S95QR

OLED77M39LA.S95QR

OLED97M39LA.S95QR

OLED42C34.UFP3

OLED48C34.UFP5

IT:



32GQ950P-B, 48GQ900-B, 34WP550-B, 35WN75CP-B, 32UN650P-W, 34WN780P-B