





Review Policy

Consumers who have purchased an LG product are invited to share their honest opinions through a product review. To participate, please complete the review form provided in the email you receive after your purchase or in the product page on LG.com/UK. We are interested in hearing about your experiences with your new LG product, including what you appreciate and any areas for improvement. To ensure quality, we have partnered with Bazaarvoice for moderation before publishing your reviews.

How to create the review

Consumers who purchase a selected LG product (listed in section 6) from lg.com/UK; or, purchase qualifying product from another UK retailer and register on LG.com/UK website during the promotion period will receive an email prompting them to write a product review. If they do not respond to this email, a reminder will be sent. Each link can only be used once, verified through the email address, username, and IP address (the latter applies if a reviewer attempts to submit a review for the same product more than once using the same browser). To register their product, consumers must create an LG member account on LG.com, then use the product registration process. Members need to enter the model number, serial number, purchase date, purchase place, and upload proof of purchase to register their product.

Consumers may also scan the QR code on the review flyer included in the packaging of selected Monitors, Laptops & projector products. This QR codes will lead consumers to https://www.lg.com/uk/promotion/review-upload/ pages to register the product reviews. In the page, consumers will be guided to find the model codes when typing in the code.

Reviews displayed for similar models: same category



We display reviews for other models under specific circumstances:

· Products from the same range: essentially the same product, albeit in a different colour or size.

· Previous models: the predecessor of the current product.

· These reviews are identifiable by the disclaimer below the review stating, “Originally posted on Product name (followed by the model code)." While we only transfer reviews when the product features are nearly identical, minor differences may still exist. To view the product page with the features of the original model, the product name in the disclaimer is linked.

Badges on reviews



LG employs three types of badges to provide consumers with greater insight into the context of certain reviews.

1. “Verified purchase” badge: These reviews have been created by the consumers who purchase a selected LG product from LG.com/UK; or, purchase a selected LG product from another retailers AND register the product at LG.com/UK website.

2. “Incentivised reviews” badge: These reviews have been created by the consumers who received compensation for writing an honest review, such as a free or discounted product; or, consumers who participated in a competition and submitted an honest review.

3. LG Staff badge: These reviews have been created by our employees who received compensation for writing an honest review, such as a free or discounted product.

“Chance to win prize draw” Review promotion



As LG appreciates your time to provide us with your feedback, we would like to give you incentives to write a review. Incentives may include the chance to win LG products.

Terms and Conditions

Promotion: Chance to win prize draw upon writing a review on LG products

Eligibility: Promotion open to UK residents only, 18+ only. Promotion period: 00:01 01/03/25 - 23:59 31/11/2025. Promotion: During the Promotion Period purchase selected LG products (“Participating Product”) from LG.com/uk; or, purchase a Participating Product from a UK retailer and register your product on lg.com/uk AND write a review on www.lg.com/uk to be entered into a prize draw. Internet access required. Visit www.lg.com/uk[SA1] [SA2] for full T&Cs. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.

Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is open to residents of UK aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion. The Promotion is not open to employees of the Promoter or its holding or subsidiary companies, to anyone involved in the administration of the Promotion, or to agents or members of the immediate family or household of such individuals.

2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address is required.

3. Promotion Period: Purchase selected LG products (from www.lg.com/uk, or a UK retailer) between 00:01 GMT on the 1 March 2025 and 23:59 GMT on the 31 November 2025 inclusive. Once the Promotion Period expires, customers are no longer eligible to enter the Promotion.

4. Offer: Write a review at www.lg.com/uk on the Participating Product purchased within the Promotion Period to be entered into a prize draw.

5. Prize Draw: The promoter will run a total of three (3) prize draws during this Promotion Period. Each quarterly prize draw will select one winner.

Draw Purchase date Prize Draw 1st Draw 1st of Mar to 31st of May Jun-25 2nd Draw 1st of Jun to 31st of Aug Sep-25 3rd Draw 1st of Sep to 31st of Nov Dec-25

At the end of each Quarter, the Promoter will identify and collate all valid entries that were received during that Quarter. For these purposes, an entry will be deemed to be valid for the purposes of this Promotion when you have completed all the steps set out in Section 9 ('How to Enter') above, i.e., following successful submission of your review. The prize draw that you will be entered into will be determined based on when your review has been validly submitted and received. Any reviews submitted after midnight (00:00) on 31 November 2025 will not be a valid entry for the purposes of this Promotion.

The winner of each prize draw will receive an LG product.

Prizes

Q2 Q3 Q4 Purchase period 20-Apr to 30-Jun Jul - Sep Oct - Dec Prize draw 25-Jul 25-Oct 25-Jan-26 What Prize LG C4 55" LG C5 55" LG C5 55" LG xBoom Grab LG xBoom Grab LG xBoom Grab LG CineBeam Q LG CineBeam Q 2D Tall Fridge Freezer

Prizes are subject to change in the event of no stock availability.

Winners will be chosen by a random draw performed by an automated computer process. Winners will then be contacted using the email address and/ or telephone number provided with their entry. Winners must respond accepting the prize and provide all information and details required by the Promoter (including delivery address and contact telephone number) within thirty (30) days of being informed that they have won a prize.

If a winner does not respond or accept the prize or provide proof of purchase or other required information and details, within 30 days, then the Promoter reserves the right to treat the prize as forfeited and to select a new winner in accordance with the process described above.

The Promoter reserves the right to carry out investigations and/ or take such other action as may be reasonable under the circumstances, to protect itself from fraudulent and/ or invalid entries, including (without limitation) by seeking verify and or validate information and/ or documentation provided with relevant third parties (including retailers). The Promoter reserves the right to reject any entries which (in its reasonable opinion) may be fraudulent or invalid. Where the Promoter has reasonable grounds to believe that a fraudulent or invalid entry has been made, the Promoter reserves the right to refer the matter to any applicable law enforcement authorities.

The Promoter cannot accept responsibility for problems arising from entrants providing incorrect or out of date contact information with their Promotion entry. If prizes are sent to the wrong address due to incorrect information provided by the winner, they will only be reissued to the winner if and after they have been returned to the Promoter.

6. Participating LG products subject to this Promotion:

All products available for sale on lg.com/uk including TV / Soundbars / Bluetooth speakers / Home Appliances / Laptops / Monitors / Projector products.

7. Purchase Channel: www.lg.com/uk or other UK retailers. If a purchase is made from other UK retailers, the participant must also register their product on lg.com/uk within the Promotion Period.

8. Eligibility: The offer is available to customers who meet the specified criteria outlined below. Customers must adhere to the Terms and Conditions set forth by the Promoter.

9. How to enter

To enter you must purchase a qualifying product during the Promotion Period from lg.com/uk; or, purchase qualifying product from another UK retailer and register on LG.com/UK website during the Promotion Period. When you register your product, you will be required to provide your full name, address, phone number, email address, product code, product serial number and purchase date.

Once you purchase a Participating Product from lg.com/uk, or register a product on lg.com/uk (after purchasing from other UK retailer/s), you will receive an email from noreply@lg.com prompting you to write a review. If you wish to participate, you may click the link and follow the steps as per the instructions within the webpage.

Entries will only be considered valid where a participant has carried out the required steps above (during the Promotion Period).

Data Protection

All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.

General Conditions

1. Participants will need access to the internet to enter this Promotion and any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

2. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to enter the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-entry of the Promotion due to the provision of incorrect information.

3. The Promoter will not be responsible for Prizes which are delayed, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

4. All Qualifying Products must be new and genuine LG products. Purchases of second hand, refurbished or reconditioned products will not qualify for this Promotion.

2. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

3. This Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire with the respective retailer to determine stock availability.

4. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms and conditions (including returns).

6. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

7. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.

8. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

9. The Promoter will not be responsible for prizes which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

10. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

11. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

12. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

13. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

14. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

15. By participating in the Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

16. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

17. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.