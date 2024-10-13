Summary Terms and Conditions

Terms and Conditions: The Promotion is subject to owning an LG TV.

Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd

Full Terms and Conditions

Eligibility

1. This Promotion is only open to residents of UK and ROI, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.

2. Purchase is not necessary for participants who already use/own a UK variant LG TV. You must own or purchase a UK variant LG TV to benefit from Promotion.

3. Internet access and a valid email address is required for online purchases.

4. Participants will need access to the internet to redeem the offers in this Promotion. Any charges relating to this are between you and your internet service provider and are not the responsibility of the Promoter.

5. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on 9th September 2024 to 23:59 GMT on 13th October 2024

During the Promotion Period, visit the LG webOS streaming platform on your LG TV and take advantage of offers across the LG smart platform streaming service range. Offers are available for a limited time only and subject to availability. Prices and promotions vary on a weekly basis (detailed below).

Prices and Promotions on the LG Smart Platform Streaming Service

6. The Promoter is not associated with the offer outlined below. The offers will be provided and handled by each vendor respectively (terms and conditions details in Appendix A).

7. Participants may benefit from all offers during the Promotion Period (once per participant). For vendors multiple offers within the promotion period, participation is limited to only one offer.

8. Any offers which are not redeemed within the respective week (as per the table above) may not be redeemed thereafter. The offers are no longer available once the respective duration/week lapses.

General Conditions

9. These Terms and Conditions are also subject to the relevant vendor’s terms (as outlined in Appendix A below). Each vendor will be the promoter in relation to the Promotion in their respective stores and/or websites.

10. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.

11. For participants who wish to purchase a UK variant LG TV, the offers outlined within this Promotion is subject to stock availability. To avoid disappointment please enquire with your chosen retailer to determine stock availability.

12. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information in order to benefit from this Promotion. The Promoter/vendor will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.

13. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.

14. Should there be any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from the respective vendor.

15. The Promotion can be applied to all UK variant LG TV user’s.

16. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.

17. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.

18. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.

19. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promoter’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.

20. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions limits or excludes the participant’s legal rights as a consumer. For more information on rights as a consumer, the local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau may be contacted.

21. All personal data supplied for this the purposes of this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to a connected or unconnected third party unless the participant’s positive consent has been obtained. Personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy. The privacy policy for LG is available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy

22. The Promoter reserves the right to amend these Terms and Conditions or to extend or shorten the Promotion period at any time.

23. If any part/s of these Terms and Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.

24. By participating in this Promotion, the participant agrees to have agreed to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.

25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms and Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms and Conditions will prevail.

26. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.





APPENDIX A

Apple TV

Apple TV+: Offer ends 17/11/2024. Offer available on 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME GO models in the Apple TV app. Valid only for new and qualified returning subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires Apple ID with payment method on file. Payment will be billed to payment method on file and can be cancelled anytime at least a day before each renewal date in your service account settings. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/us/terms.html. Must be the minimum age required in your country and in the country that matches the store front on which you are redeeming the offer. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc.

Apple Music:

Apple Music: Offer expires 30/04/2025. Offer available in the Apple Music app on select 2018-2024 LG 4K, 8K Smart TV models, StanbyME and StanbyME Go TV models. New and qualified returning subscribers only. Apple Music automatically renews at your region’s price per month after promotion until cancelled. Compatible products and services and minimum age required. Terms apply.

Baby Shark World:

Baby Shark World: Offer ends 14/10/2024. Offer available on LG Models 2018-2024 in the LG Streaming Week app. The free trial for 1 month is valid only for new subscribers to Baby Shark World app in your region. Plan renews at your region's price per month until cancelled. Terms apply.

Blacknut

Blacknut: Offer ends 2024-10-13 & available on 2021-2024 LG Smart TV models. Valid only for new Blacknut subscribers. Cancel anytime, terms apply.

Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll: Offer ends 10/13/2024. Offer available on all LG models 2018-2024. Valid only for new subscribers. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Terms apply.

DAZN

DAZN: Week 1) Offer ends 22nd September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Your NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscription will automatically renew on 1ST August 2025 unless cancelled in My Account. Terms and Conditions apply. / Week 2) Offer ends 29 September 2024 and is valid for new subscribers only. Terms and Conditions apply.

Disney+

Disney+: Offer ends 27/09/24. New and eligible returning subscribers only. Must be 18 or older. After 3 months auto renews at prevailing monthly Standard with Ads price of £4.99 unless you cancel before then.

Paramount+

Paramount+: Display Disclaimer: ENDS 9.23.24 ANNUAL PLAN ONLY. T&CS APPLY. Upsell Disclaimer: *New & Ex Subs. AFTER 1ST YEAR, SUB. AUTO-RENEWS AT THE THEN CURRENT FULL PRICE OF YOUR PLAN UNLESS CANCELED. T&Cs apply.

Prime Video

Prime Video: Offers are subject to change. Please see our Terms at primevideo.com/help if you want further details. Amazon.com Inc and its affiliates aren’t sponsors of this promotion. Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademark of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates

RakutenTV

RakutenTV: Offer ends 22/09/2024. Offer available on 2018-2024 LG TV above UHD models, StandbyMe and StandbymeGo. Valid for new subscribers only. Plan renews at your region's price per month after promotional period. Details here: https://www.rakuten.tv/uk/terms_conditions/4091