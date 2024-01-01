We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg ECO Hybrid™ Dryer With Heat Pump Technology
All Spec
FINISH
-
Colour/Finish
White
-
Door Type
Condensing Type
CAPACITY
-
Weight (Kg)
8
FEATURES
-
Type
Condnesing Type
-
Display
Big LED
-
Door
Chrome Hair Line Door
-
Auto Cleaning System
Yes
-
Hybrid
Yes
PERFORMANCE
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
Yes
-
Power Consumption Left-on Mode
0.4W
-
Duration Left-on Mode
10 min
-
Standard Programme
Cotton Cupboard Eco
-
Weighted Programme Time
160
-
Full Load Time
198
-
Partial Load Time
121
-
Condensation Efficiency Class
A
-
Weighted Condensation Efficiency
93
-
Full Load Condensation
93
-
Half Load Condensation
93
-
Noise Level (dBA)
65 dB
-
Energy Efficiency Rating
A+++
-
Energy Consumption
159kWh / year
PROGRAMMES
-
Main Course
Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans
-
Special
Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care
-
Timed Drying
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
-
Additional Function
Time Delay, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light
-
Download Cycle
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
End Beep
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Insert Filter
Yes
-
Anti Crease
Yes
-
Drum Light
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
Yes
-
Clean Filter Notice
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
Yes
-
Favourite
Yes
-
Time Delay
Yes
SMART FUNCTION
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
NFC
Yes
OPTIONS
-
More Time
Yes
-
Less Time
Yes
-
Eco Hybrid Options
Eco, Normal, Speed
-
Damp Dry Beep
Yes
-
Hand Iron
Yes
-
Buzzer
3 level
DRY LEVELS
-
Iron
Yes
-
Cupboard
Yes
-
Extra
Yes
SENSORS
-
Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)
Yes(4EA)
-
Moisture Sensor
Yes
-
Door Opening Sensor
Yes
-
Water Sensor
Yes
-
LEV
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Rack
Yes
-
Stacking Kit
Optional
-
Accessory Hose
Yes
OTHERS
-
Dial Knob
Prime Knob
-
Drawer Capacity
4.9ℓ
F-GAS
-
F-Gas Amt. (kg/unit), t CO2 -eq
Contains ﬂuorinated greenhouse gases. R134a (GWP:1430): 0.500kg / 0.715t CO2-eq. Hermetically sealed.
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.