8KG A+++ rated ECO Hybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump and Inverter Technology
EL_RC8084AV3W.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

8KG A+++ rated ECO Hybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump and Inverter Technology

EL_RC8084AV3W.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet
RC8084AV3W

8KG A+++ rated ECO Hybrid™ Dryer with Heat Pump and Inverter Technology

LG RC8084AV3W
All Spec

FINISH

  • Colour/Finish

    White

  • Door Type

    Condensing Type

CAPACITY

  • Weight (Kg)

    8

FEATURES

  • Display

    Big LED

  • Door

    Black Tint Cover

  • Auto Cleaning System

    Yes

  • Hybrid

    Yes

  • Window Button

    Touch button

  • Drum

    STS

  • Top Plate

    Board (LPM)

  • Cabinet

    Painted Steel

  • Control Panel

    Plastic

  • Start/Power Button

    Silver spray, Blush LED, Deco

PERFORMANCE

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Edry , Edry1/2 (kWh)

    1.34/0.71

  • Power Consumption Left-on Mode

    0.4W

  • Power Consumption Off Mode

    0.4W

  • Duration Left-on Mode

    10 min

  • Standard Programme

    Cotton Cupboard Eco

  • Weighted Programme Time

    162

  • Full Load Time

    210

  • Partial Load Time

    126

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    A

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency

    93

  • Full Load Condensation

    93

  • Half Load Condensation

    93

  • Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

    A+++

  • Energy Consumption

    159

  • Power Sourse Rating

    230V, 50Hz

PROGRAMMES

  • Main Course

    Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans

  • Special

    Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care

  • Timed Drying

    Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm

  • Additional Function

    Time Delay, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light

  • Download Cycle

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • End Beep

    Yes

  • Clean Filter Notice

    Yes

  • Empty Water Notice

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Insert Filter

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Remain Time / Drying Step

    Yes

  • Leg Adjust

    Yes

SMART FUNCTION

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • NFC

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes

OPTIONS

  • More Time

    Yes

  • Less Time

    Yes

  • Damp Dry Beep

    Yes

  • Hand Iron

    Yes

  • Buzzer

    3 level

  • Eco Hybrid Options

    Eco, Normal, Speed

DRY LEVELS

  • Iron

    Yes

  • Cupboard

    Yes

  • Extra

    Yes

SENSORS

  • Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)

    Yes(4EA)

  • Moisture Sensor

    Yes

  • Door Opening Sensor

    Yes

  • Water Sensor

    Yes

  • LEV

    Yes

  • Filter Sensor

    Yes

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product (W x D x H)

    600 x 640 x 850

  • Box Dimension (W x D x H mm)

    660 x 702 x 910

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

